Activists protest judicial reforms outside justice minister's house

Activists protested against Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposed judicial reforms outside his house in Modiin early on Thursday morning.

The protestors carried signs that said "Not Yariv, enemy of democracy" and called out slogans like "not a judicial reform - a coup d'etat" and "no reform and no bug, also Levin will end up in the Hague."

"We won't give you one moment of peace," said a representative of the activists in a statement aimed at Levin. "We will haunt you everywhere you go until you take your filthy hands off the justice system.

Pro-Netanyahu activists protested on Wednesday

The protest was held in response to a pro-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest held on Wednesday night outside the home of former High Court of Justice president Aharon Barak.

Wednesday's demonstration was a reaction to Barak's public criticism of the recent judicial reforms. The protestors called out to Barak that he was head of a crime organization, referring to the High Court.

THE LEFT and Center embraced the constitutional revolution of Supreme Court president Aharon Barak, says the writer. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

"The prosecutor's office and the High Court - you're all corrupt," said Likud activist Orly Lev through a megaphone at the protest. You make cases against people on the Right, but no left-wing person has been investigated to this day. What do you think? That the people are stupid? The people know that you are motivated by political positions.

"You are a political man, both when you were in the High Court and today." Orly Lev

"Gone are the days when the accused's gang of thugs can terrorize the streets without a suitable response," the judicial reform protestors said about Netanyahu. "The criminal members of the government will meet us up close and personal."

Another protest against the judicial reforms is set to be held on Saturday night, and MKs Merav Michaeli and Gadi Eisenkot have both expressed intention to attend.