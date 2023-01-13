Weather in Israel: Possible thunderstorms, northern floods, Hermon snow

Israelis can expect cold weather and thunderstorms this weekend as the winter weather continues, with there being chances of flooding in the North and of snow on Mount Hermon, according to the Israel Meteorological Society.

The Israeli coastal region will see rain as the rest of the country will be partly cloudy. However, the rains are expected to worsen Friday night, with there being a risk of floods in the coastal areas in Israel's North.

A southeast-to-southwest wind is blowing in from the Mediterranean, with gusts set to be as fast as 50 kilometers per hour. Consequently, the sea is set to be pretty rough, including 280-centimeter-high waves.

What will the weather in Israel be like on Saturday and Sunday?

Rains will continue up North on Saturday alongside thunderstorms and possible snow on the Hermon, and there is still a risk of flooding in the northern coastal regions.

Israel's center will also see sporadic rains and possible thunderstorms. The South will just be partly cloudy.

Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The winter weather is also set to continue on Sunday, with thunderstorms and rain in the North and center, with there also being a chance of snow in the Hermon.

What are the average temperatures throughout Israel this weekend?

The following are the Israel Meteorological Society's predicted temperatures for Friday and Saturday.