IDF soldier injured trying to stop brawl between minors in Tel Aviv

An 18-year-old man, an IDF soldier on leave for the weekend, was injured on Thursday in a brawl in a public park in Tel Aviv's Eliyahu Hakim street. The police investigation showed that the man had intended to break up two minors who were fighting between them.

After they left the scene, one of the suspects returned with more people armed with brass knuckles and other assault weapons and attacked him. A 15-year-old minor was detained on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

The victim's sister on Facebook

The sister of the victim talked about the incident in a post on Facebook and said: "Yesterday my brother went out with his friends. He saw a fight between some children from the neighborhood and approached in order to separate them and make peace. The matter was over, everybody wished 'Shabbat shalom' and my brother and his friend continued in the direction of Bir Garden. Ten minutes later seven boys from the neighborhood arrived masked and on electrical scooters. They sprayed my brother and his friends with tear gas and then pulled out a stun gun and electrocuted my brother."

The sister continued to state that the boys electrocuted her brother until he collapsed to the ground. While he was lying on the ground, one of them pulled a Japanese knife and cut his head.

"My brother succeeded in alerting our parents, an ambulance arrived and then he was treated in the trauma room and intensive care. He lost huge amounts of blood."

A sunny Tel Aviv, central Israel, taken on January 8, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

She added: "It's simply an attempted murder! An organized group of children from the neighborhood cut an 18-year-old soldier on the head, here in the neighborhood in Gan Bir! Animals! It's a miracle that my brother is alive."