Herzi Halevi to take over as IDF chief in series of ceremonies

Halevi and Kohavi will spend the day in a series of ceremonies, culminating in the Kirya military headquarters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 10:05

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2023 10:39
Incoming IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and outgoing chief Aviv Kohavi. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Incoming IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and outgoing chief Aviv Kohavi.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi arrived in Jerusalem on Monday morning to begin the series of ceremonies marking his takeover as IDF chief of staff from of Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, according to the IDF's official Twitter account.

The ceremonies started in the Prime Minister's Office with a present to outgoing IDF chief Kohavi, after which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant awarded Halevi the rank of Lt.-Gen., the highest rank in the IDF.

"I will make sure that external pressures - political, legal and other - stop with me and do not reach the gates of the IDF," Defense Minister Galant said at the ceremony in the Prime Minister's Office and added that "between authority and responsibility in the military system passes the concept of the unity of command. For each soldier and officer - one commander, and above all the Chief of Staff."

This statement is aimed at MK Bezalel Smotrich, who was granted certain authorities regarding the West Bank's Civil Administration. Kohavi previously objected to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the idea that anyone other than the IDF would determine Civil Administration policies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi at a conference after a security cabinet meeting following the escalation of violence in with the Gaza Strip, at the Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, on November 12, 2019. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi at a conference after a security cabinet meeting following the escalation of violence in with the Gaza Strip, at the Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, on November 12, 2019. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Around noon Kohavi and Herzel are expected to visit the Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl, then head to the Western Wall before a visit to the President's residence. The ceremonies will end in the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

A controversial appointment

Former defense minister Benny Gantz tapped Halevi as the 23rd chief of staff in September. The appointment was controversial because even though the selection process started before elections were called, the final appointment decision itself was made during the election campaign.

It is widely believed that had Benjamin Netanyahu been prime minister, he would have selected Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, who came in second in Gantz’s process.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Walla! News contributed to this report.



