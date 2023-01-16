The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Students across Israel protest against gov't judicial reform plans

At the same time, right-wing organization Im Tirtzu organized counterdemonstrations in support of the government's plans.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 13:46
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Thousands of students at over 10 universities and colleges left their classes to protest against the new government's plans for judicial reform.

"The shutdown and demonstrations constitute the opening shot for a long, determined and uncompromising struggle against the regime coup which is expected to include many and varied protest actions in the coming period inside and outside the campuses," the organizers of the protests said.

"We the students are not ready to remain silent in the face of the revolution and the selling-out of the judicial system," they added.

"Democracy is not an empty slogan, but an essence that must be fought for. This is an uncompromising struggle for our future against a government that, in the name of the tyranny of the majority, threatens to trample democracy, and then, without restraint and without brakes, harm the equality and freedom of many groups in Israeli society. We are determined to stop this madness and this is only the beginning. We will protest in our masses and call loudly - no to the override of the court. No to the politicization of the judges. No to the coup d'état."

Some institutions explicitly allowed the students to leave classes to demonstrate. 

Protesters in support of the government. (credit: IM TIRTZU) Protesters in support of the government. (credit: IM TIRTZU)

"I ask you to accommodate the desire of the students to express their position publicly. If a student chooses to leave the classroom to demonstrate, this must be allowed. Please refrain from comments that may inflame the spirits," Vice-rector of Bar-Ilan University Arye Reich wrote in a letter to university staff on Sunday.

Support for the planned reforms

Meanwhile, the right-wing organization Im Tirtzu organized demonstrations in support of the government plans in at least six universities, using slogans such as "Protecting democracy! The rebellion will not help, the reform must pass" and "No to civil war, yes to the citizens' decision."

"We will not stand by while public figures call for riots and citizens demonstrate with the flags of a terrorist organization and compare the Justice Ministry to Nazis. The elections have been decided, the majority of the people support the reform of the justice system, it is time to move forward and preserve democracy in our country," stated Shai Rosengarten, head of the activist wing of Im Tirtzu.

Orit Eliyahu, coordinator of Im Tirtzu at Tel Aviv University said: "Yair Lapid is right, there is a hostile takeover of the High Court of Justice over the political discourse. We must reform the justice system!"

Walla News contributed to this report.



Tags Yair Lapid bar ilan university university demonstration in israel im tirzu Yariv Levin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by