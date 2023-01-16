New IDF chief Halevi: Israeli military will be free of politics

Herzi Halevi replaced Aviv Kohavi as the IDF’s twenty-third chief-of-staff in a series of ceremonies on Monday, including his opening speech at IDF headquarters at the Kirya in Tel Aviv where he warned Israel’s enemies that now the Jewish state has them surrounded.

Lt. Gen. Halevi presented this new state of the balance of power as having flipped the script on Israel’s enemies who once made the Jewish state feel like it was encircled and besieged.

“In the seven five years since our independence, we have transformed from a state surrounded by her enemies to a state which besieges its enemies with its power and advanced capabilities,” said Halevi.

What did he say?

The new IDF chief was clearly referring to the IDF’s “Mabam” policy, an acronym in Hebrew for its “war between wars” attacks on Iranian proxies in Syria, Lebanon and reportedly on occasions in Iran itself, proxies in Iraq and elsewhere.

IDF Chief of Staff (Lt.-Gen.) Hertzi Halevi at the Western Wall, January 16 2023. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

A variety of IDF officials have used the same principles to frame Israeli policy versus Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza in the sense that any violation of Israeli sovereignty can be met with a disproportionate response to keep Gaza deterred from starting another broader war.

Despite this reassurance, Halevi warned that “our neighborhood still has many evolving threats. From the threat from Iran, for which Israel holds decisive responsibility in being ready to address it, to the Northern border [with Syria and Lebanon] and with the Gaza Strip, to challenges emanating from Judea and Samaria.”

He said that “our answer to these threats is our military advantage, with deterrence, with advanced capabilities and with high levels of military preparedness.”

“Our enemies should know: what we talk about, we also know how to carry out, and we can even do far more than what we talk about,” stated the new IDF chief.

Also, Halevi sent a veiled warning signal to elements of the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interested in seizing power over portions of the IDF.

“We will protect the unified IDF as focused on expertise, professionalism and values, and free from any consideration that is not security-related,” he said.

Kohavi, both in a recent interview to the Jerusalem Post and in his speech on Monday, came out with even stronger warnings against politicizing the IDF.

He explicitly warned on Monday that the country is “now in an hour of disputes,” but must work to stay united as one army and one nation.

The new government has given Betzalel Smotrich not only the Finance Ministry but also some undefined influence over the work of the West Bank Civil Administration, which has traditionally been run by the IDF.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has been given some undefined powers over the border police, a function significantly filled with IDF soldiers, and where traditionally the IDF chief sets their rules of engagement.

The Shas party has been given some kind of undefined role in consulting over the appointment of the IDF’s chief rabbi.

Further, the new coalition has committed to passing a new draft law that may reduce the potential legal obligation of Haredim to serve in the IDF.

Halevi will need to confront and address each of these challenges during his term.

In other parts of Halev’s speech, he spoke about the importance of the IDF as “the army of the nation,” relating to his and his wife’s diverse backgrounds.

Parts of their families lived in Israel for hundreds of years, parts are originally from Russia and parts from Casablanca.

He said that the future thirty-second IDF chief (decades away) was probably now graduating from the IDF’s officers’ course and could be from any ethnic sector or group of the “mosaic of Israeli society.”

Both Halevi and Kohavi expressed condolences to the family of Corporal Dennis Zinobayev who died over the weekend in an accident while improperly storing an unauthorized grenade, as well as to the families of other fallen soldiers.

Lapid approved Halevi's appointment

The former government of Yair Lapid approved Halevi’s appointment on October 23, following Kohavi serving in the post for the last four years.

Then defense minister Benny Gantz had tapped Halevi as the 23rd chief of staff in September, which was controversial because though the selection process started before elections were called, the final appointment decision itself was made mid-election season.

All indications are that had Benjamin Netanyahu been prime minister, he would have selected Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who came in second in Gantz’s process, but was recently appointed director-general of the Defense Ministry, now that Yoav Galant has replaced Gantz.

There have been tensions in the past between IDF chiefs and top defense ministry officials, and even though no one questions Halevi’s credentials, the prior competition and tensions with Zamir are expected to lead to further tensions.

Despite appointing Zamir, a potential challenge to Halevi, in his speech Monday praising Halevi, Galant said he would keep politics out of the IDF.

Besides the ceremony at IDF headquarters, Halevi and Kohavi held ceremonies with Netanyahu, with President Isaac Herzog at Mount Herzl and at the Western Wall.

“Herzi” was named for his uncle who died in the 1967 Six Day War.

The 54-year-old officer was drafted in 1985 into the Paratrooper’s Brigade and later served in the elite Sayeret Matkal reconnaissance unit before commanding it in 2001. He replaced Zamir as deputy chief of staff, after serving as the head of Military Intelligence and Southern Command.

Born in 1967 into an observant family in Jerusalem, he will be the first observant chief of staff, despite no longer wearing a kippah. Halevi, who is married and a father of four, lives in the Kfar Haoranim settlement.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and business administration from the Hebrew University and a master’s degree in national resource management from the National Defense College in the US.