The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Elbit to supply IDF with advanced electro-optical systems

The various systems include long-range deployable observation systems, thermal weapon sights, and night vision equipment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 23:51
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visiting Elbit Systems on Tuesday March 9 2021 (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visiting Elbit Systems on Tuesday March 9 2021
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Israel's Defense Ministry signed an agreement Tuesday with Haifa-based Elbit Systems to purchase advanced electro-optical systems for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Ground Forces.

Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit is set to supply long-range deployable observation systems and tactical target acquisition systems. In addition, the contract includes maintenance services for the electro-optical systems produced by Elbit and supply and maintaining of advanced electro-optical systems for the IDF's infantry forces.

What does the Elbit-IDF contract cover?

Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

"This contract, which also includes long-term warranty and maintenance services, will significantly increase the upkeep and readiness of our systems in the field."

Oren Sabag, Elbit

The various systems include long-range deployable observation systems, thermal weapon sights and night vision equipment. These will provide the IDF with observation capabilities, target acquisition and enemy exposure in various combat scenarios during the day and nighttime.

The deal's value is estimated at approximately $95 million, with the contract to be delivered over a period of 10 years.

"Our tactical electro-optical systems improve force protection, accuracy and the quick closing of the sensor-to-shooter loop," said Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems. "This contract, which also includes long-term warranty and maintenance services, will significantly increase the upkeep and readiness of our systems in the field."

The agreement comes just one week after the Defense Ministry signed another contract with Elbit to expand the Mission Training Center (MTC) at the "Hatzor" Air Force Base in the South containing flight training simulators for F-15 and F-16 aircrafts.



Tags Defense Ministry IDF elbit systems
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by