Elbit to supply IDF with advanced electro-optical systems

Israel's Defense Ministry signed an agreement Tuesday with Haifa-based Elbit Systems to purchase advanced electro-optical systems for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Ground Forces.

Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit is set to supply long-range deployable observation systems and tactical target acquisition systems. In addition, the contract includes maintenance services for the electro-optical systems produced by Elbit and supply and maintaining of advanced electro-optical systems for the IDF's infantry forces.

What does the Elbit-IDF contract cover?

Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

"This contract, which also includes long-term warranty and maintenance services, will significantly increase the upkeep and readiness of our systems in the field." Oren Sabag, Elbit

The various systems include long-range deployable observation systems, thermal weapon sights and night vision equipment. These will provide the IDF with observation capabilities, target acquisition and enemy exposure in various combat scenarios during the day and nighttime.

The deal's value is estimated at approximately $95 million, with the contract to be delivered over a period of 10 years.

"Our tactical electro-optical systems improve force protection, accuracy and the quick closing of the sensor-to-shooter loop," said Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems. "This contract, which also includes long-term warranty and maintenance services, will significantly increase the upkeep and readiness of our systems in the field."

The agreement comes just one week after the Defense Ministry signed another contract with Elbit to expand the Mission Training Center (MTC) at the "Hatzor" Air Force Base in the South containing flight training simulators for F-15 and F-16 aircrafts.