The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US links Israel visa-waiver to West Bank travel for Palestinian-Americans

Ambassador Thomas Nides expects an announcement soon on whether the number of Israeli applicants who were refused recent requests for US visas had been kept to 3% or fewer.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 14:35
US AMBASSADOR Thomas Nides presents his diplomatic credentials to President Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem last year. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
US AMBASSADOR Thomas Nides presents his diplomatic credentials to President Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem last year.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The United States expects Israel, under a visa-waiver deal being discussed between the allies, to enable free passage for Palestinian Americans into the West Bank, the US ambassador said on Wednesday.

Among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a surge in violence over the past year. It is peppered with Israeli military checkpoints and patrols.

Ambassador Thomas Nides said he expected an announcement soon on whether the number of Israeli applicants who were refused recent requests for US visas had been kept to 3% or fewer, as required for a waiver deal. Israel would also have to ratify such a deal.

"Number three, we have to be clear about reciprocity. Reciprocity will mean that Palestinian-Americans will be able to freely travel from Detroit to (Israel's main airport) Ben-Gurion to Ramallah," Nides told Ynet Radio, referring to the West Bank hub city that is the seat of the Palestinian government.

"And Americans who live in Ramallah will be able to go from Ramallah to Ben-Gurion back to Detroit," he said.

Palestinian Americans and supporters demonstrate against then-US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in Detroit, Michigan, US, December 8, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK) Palestinian Americans and supporters demonstrate against then-US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in Detroit, Michigan, US, December 8, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

"When we get all those pieces working together, hopefully, then Israelis will not have to stand in line ever again to get a tourist visa - a visa to come to the United States."

Asked whether Israel was preparing special provisions for Palestinian-Americans to pass through its West Bank checkpoints, a military spokesperson said: "We have nothing new to relay."

In an estimate that it says is based in part on US census data, the Arab American Institute Foundation puts the number of Palestinian-descended Americans at between 122,500 and 220,000.

The Office of Palestinian Affairs in the US Embassy in Jerusalem did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for the number of Palestinian Americans domiciled in the West Bank.

Some US officials have privately put that number as being in the tens of thousands. The overall Palestinian population in the West Bank is 3.2 million, according to a Ramallah census.

In the Ynet Radio interview, Nides did not mention any arrangements for travel to the Gaza Strip, another Palestinian territory that Israel withdrew from in 2005 and which is now controlled by Hamas, an Islamist group blacklisted by the West.

There are a few hundred Palestinian Americans living in Gaza, according to anecdotal accounts that Reuters could not immediately verify. Israel and neighboring Egypt keep tight controls on the enclave's borders, citing security needs.



Tags travel israel us relations US Israel visa Palestinian Thomas Nides
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by