Student at Ono College makes assignment in response to racism

A Muslim student by the name of Marach, who studies at Ono Academic College made a video to submit as a class assignment as a reaction to racism she experienced last week.

The incident, which was shared by Marach's teacher on social media, describes her working at clothing store, where she found herself in an altercation with a woman who demanded that she take off her hijab after Marach offered her help.

The woman reportedly teased Marach and even attempted to physically remove her hijab, according to the teacher's posts.

Marach then made a video as a response to being attacked, a video that made her teacher "burst into tears of excitement in the last lesson."

The video

The teacher then uploaded the video with Marach's permission, which can be seen below:

את המחאה שלה, בחרה מראח׳ להביע בעבודת הסיום לקורס, באופן שגרם לי לפרוץ בבכי של התרגשות בשיעור האחרון. באישורה, מעלה את הסרטון שהכינה (הסרטון המלא ברשת המתחרה): pic.twitter.com/dqLDLt4gix — Yehuda Shohat (@yudash) January 20, 2023

The video shows Marach standing in public with a large sign giving out hugs and flowers to strangers. The video has received more than 11,000 views as of Saturday morning.