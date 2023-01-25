The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On this day: The first ever elections for the Knesset was held in 1949

David Ben-Gurion won the elections and became Israel's first prime minister and Chaim Weizmann became Israel's first president.

By NOA ROSEN
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 06:00
The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

74 years ago on January 25, 1949, Israel held its very first elections for the Knesset.

The first elections consisted of a body known as the Constituent Assembly. The body was designated the house elect of Israel, according to the National Library of Israel. They were tasked with formulating a constitution.

Although Israel's Declaration of Independence states that: "We declare that, with effect from the moment of the termination of the British Mandate being tonight, the eve of Sabbath, the 6th of Iyar, 5708 (15th May 1948), until the establishment of the elected, regular authorities of the State in accordance with the Constitution which shall be adopted by the Elected Constituent Assembly no later than the 1st October 1948," the elections weren't held until January 25th due to the ongoing war.

"I congratulate you on your first meeting. Remember that the eyes of the whole Jewish world are upon you and that the yearning and prayers of past generations accompany you."

Prof. Chaim Weizmann

Professor Chaim Weizmann, the President of the Provisional State Council spoke at the opening sitting of the Assembly where he was elected as Israel's first president.

Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion declares Israel an independent state in Tel Aviv on May 14, 1948 (credit: ZOLTAN KLUGER)Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion declares Israel an independent state in Tel Aviv on May 14, 1948 (credit: ZOLTAN KLUGER)

"It is with a sense of honor and awe that I rise to open the Constituent Assembly of the State of Israel, the first Jewish assembly of our day, in Jerusalem, the eternal city," he said. "At this great moment in the history of our people, we give thanks and praise to the God of Israel, by whose grace we have been privileged to see redemption, after generations of suffering and misery...Knesset members, I congratulate you on your first meeting. Remember that the eyes of the whole Jewish world are upon you and that the yearning and prayers of past generations accompany you."

Poet Nathan Alterman wrote a poem in honor of the first sitting called "With the First Knesset," in which he described how he saw the future of the Knesset.

Following Weizmann's speech, Joseph Shprinzak was elected as Speaker of the Constituent Assembly, according to the Knesset site.

The Constituent Assembly became the Knesset

The Constituent Assembly had only met four times after the elections when the Assembly adopted the Transition Law and then was renamed to Knesset two days after the opening sitting, according to the Knesset's official site.

According to Israel's official site, "nearly 85% of all eligible voters cast their ballots," even though the War of Independence was still raging on.

David Ben-Gurion's party Mapai received the most votes with 35.7% of the vote. Mapam, the party that was known to have been pro-Soviet until Joseph Stalin's death, received 14.7% of the votes.

Today, Israel had just sworn in Benjamin Netanyahu, who was born the same year as the first election, and his newest government for Israel's 25th Knesset.

Eve Young contributed to this article.



Tags Elections david ben-gurion Israel Elections War of Independence Chaim Weizmann
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
5

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by