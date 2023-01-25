Bank of America selects new PR firms in Israel

Bank of America has selected Orenstein Hoshen OH! to lead its corporate communications and media strategy in Israel.

Following an RFP process that began in May 2022, Bank of America has decided to work with Orenstein Hoshen - OH!, a Tel Aviv-based firm founded by Hedan Orenstein and Itamar Hoshen, in cooperation with Oren Feldman, an independent senior communication consultant. Senior Consultant, Mrs. Lee Shein, Head of the Capital Markets department at OH! Will lead Bank of America’s PR efforts in Israel.

The partnership will initially focus on corporate communications and media strategy as part of a holistic strategy to position Bank of America as the leading fully integrated corporate & investment bank in Israel. It will emphasize the Bank’s track record in growing responsibly, placing ESG at the heart of the business.

Bank of America has had a presence in Israel for three decades and today employs teams working across its integrated platform, which includes Corporate & Investment Banking (including Mergers & Acquisitions), Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, Global Transaction Services, Equities Sales and Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Sales.

Orenstein Hoshen – OH! is honored and delighted to be selected as Bank of America’s agency partner in Israel,” said Itamar Hoshen, CEO and Co-Founder at OH!. “We strive to provide our clients with exceptional added value, by digging deeper into their businesses in order to promote better understanding and appreciation of their work among stakeholders and the wider public. We look forward to working with the talented team at Bank of America to achieve just that and further elevate in Israel one of the world’s leading financial institutions.”