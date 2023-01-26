Dozens of Israeli artists come together in support of Kan

Ahead of the massive demonstration set to take place on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on Saturday in protest of the proposed judicial reforms, Israeli artists are banding together in support of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) and the fight to preserve democracy.

Among the artists involved in the effort are: Shalom Hanoch, Ninet Taib, Ravid Plotnik and Ha-Dag Nahash.

In one of his first announced decisions, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) said that there would be significant cuts in KAN's budget.

That will mean more repeat programming and fewer replacements for staff who have retired or been dismissed.

The corporation’s news and current affairs radio station Reshet Bet continues to enjoy the highest listener ratings, compared to rival stations.

Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to protest against the government's proposed judicial reforms. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Saturday's protest in Tel Aviv

Many of the artists intend to come to the protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Tens of thousands including many opposition MKs and prominent public figures are expected to attend a mass demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday night in protest of the government’s judicial reforms.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin first announced the judicial reforms on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and launched its legislative process on January 9, along with Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party. The full text of the law proposals was published on January 11 and 12.

Eliav Breuer and Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.