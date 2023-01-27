The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Three arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing relative in Lod

Police suspect the murder occurred because of an internal family conflict.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 19:03

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2023 19:11
Israel Police squad car. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel Police squad car.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel Police arrested three suspects in Lod on Friday evening after a 30-year-old resident of the city was shot and killed earlier in the day. 

The three suspects are related to the murdered man, a police statement said, and it is suspected that  the murder occurred because of an internal family conflict.

The man was fatally shot, and was evacuated from the scene of the shooting to Shamir Medical Center, where the medics were forced to pronounce him dead.

The investigation

Police officers in Lod began searching for suspects in the Pardes Shanir neighborhood, where the crime was committed. The three supects were found in the neighborhood and arrested. 

Israel Police at the scene where a man is suspected of murdering his wife and then setting his home ablaze in Rehovot, on September 27, 2022 (credit: FLASH90) Israel Police at the scene where a man is suspected of murdering his wife and then setting his home ablaze in Rehovot, on September 27, 2022 (credit: FLASH90)

Police will ask the court on Saturday to extend the arrest of the suspects. 



