Three arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing relative in Lod

Israel Police arrested three suspects in Lod on Friday evening after a 30-year-old resident of the city was shot and killed earlier in the day.

The three suspects are related to the murdered man, a police statement said, and it is suspected that the murder occurred because of an internal family conflict.

The man was fatally shot, and was evacuated from the scene of the shooting to Shamir Medical Center, where the medics were forced to pronounce him dead.

The investigation

Police officers in Lod began searching for suspects in the Pardes Shanir neighborhood, where the crime was committed. The three supects were found in the neighborhood and arrested.

Police will ask the court on Saturday to extend the arrest of the suspects.