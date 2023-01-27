The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US condemns Jerusalem synagogue terror attack

Seven people have been killed and at least 10 injured in a Friday night terror attack in the religious Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 21:42

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2023 21:47
Palestinians celebrate following Jerusalem's shooting attack, in Gaza City January 27, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinians celebrate following Jerusalem's shooting attack, in Gaza City January 27, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

The United States on Friday condemned an apparent terrorist attack on a Jerusalem synagogue in which Israeli media reported that five people had been killed, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Patel told reporters at a news briefing that US officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts and that he did not expect changes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's vist to Israel next week.

The terror attack was carried out by a resident of Shuafat in east Jerusalem who opened fire at people leaving the synagogue after Friday night prayers, and was then killed by security forces after attempting to escape in a car.

This is a developing story.



Tags Terrorism US Israel Terror Attack Antony Blinken
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by