US condemns Jerusalem synagogue terror attack

The United States on Friday condemned an apparent terrorist attack on a Jerusalem synagogue in which Israeli media reported that five people had been killed, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Patel told reporters at a news briefing that US officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts and that he did not expect changes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's vist to Israel next week.

The terror attack was carried out by a resident of Shuafat in east Jerusalem who opened fire at people leaving the synagogue after Friday night prayers, and was then killed by security forces after attempting to escape in a car.

This is a developing story.