The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

FBI contacts victim of Palestinian terror bombing in Jerusalem

The FBI’s Victim Services Division emailed Naomi Pilichowski’s parents and said she may have been the victim of a federal crime.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 17:17
Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The FBI contacted the family of Naomi Pilichowski, an American-Israeli who was injured in the Jerusalem terrorist bombing last week.

Pilichowski, 18, was at the bus stop outside the Givat Shaul neighborhood, heading to Bet Shemesh to do her national service, when the bomb went off. She was evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center at Jerusalem's Ein Kerem, where she was treated for light injuries and released the same day.

The FBI’s Victim Services Division emailed Pilichowski’s parents on Monday and said that Naomi has been identified as a potential victim of a federal crime. The FBI said it was looking to investigate the crime.

“The FBI investigates suspected terrorist events that occur overseas in which American citizens are victims.”

FBI

“The FBI investigates suspected terrorist events that occur overseas in which American citizens are victims,” the e-mail reads. “The ability for the FBI to conduct a full investigation will be dependent upon the cooperation of the sovereign government in that country. The investigation of overseas crimes can be a complex and lengthy process, therefore we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”

The FBI offered to provide the family with the assistance they might need, and most of the email was about Pilichowski’s rights as a potential victim of a federal crime.

Naomi Pilichowski (center) is seen with her parents, Uri and Aliza. The 18-year-old American Israeli was among those injured in the Jerusalem terrorist bombing on November 23, 2022. (credit: Courtesy) Naomi Pilichowski (center) is seen with her parents, Uri and Aliza. The 18-year-old American Israeli was among those injured in the Jerusalem terrorist bombing on November 23, 2022. (credit: Courtesy)

Pilichowski, 18, moved to Israel eight years ago. She is the daughter of Aliza, the mayor of Mitzpe Yeriho and Rabbi Uri Pilichowski, a known American-Israeli educator who works at Nefesh B’Nefesh. US

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted soon after the attack that he thanked God the daughter of his “pal,” Rabbi Pilichowski, will be fine after the terrorist attack, and sent prayers to all affected.

Rabbi Pilichowski did not welcome an FBI investigation into the attack in which his daughter was wounded.

“I don’t want the FBI to investigate [the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh] and I don’t want the FBI to investigate this. We’re a sovereign country.”

Rabbi Uri Pilichowski

“It’s a huge mistake for the FBI to get involved,” he said. “I don’t want the FBI to investigate [the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh] and I don’t want the FBI to investigate this. We’re a sovereign country.”

FBI investigation of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh

Earlier this month, the US Department of Justice notified Israel's Justice Ministry that the FBI would be investigating the killing of Al Jazeera journalist and US citizen Abu Akleh, who was shot in an exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in May.

An IDF investigation found in September that Abu Akleh was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier. Though the probe was conducted in conjunction with US investigators, the FBI decided to investigate.

Israel said it would not cooperate with the investigation, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz telling American interlocutors that Israel will not stand for the US calling into question the professionalism and transparency of the IDF.

A public uproar in Israel over the investigation included many questioning whether the FBI would do the same for Israeli-American victims of terror.

Stephen Flatow, whose daughter Alisa was murdered in a Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, wrote an article in The Jerusalem Post this week calling on the FBI to investigate the terrorist attack in Jerusalem, calling it the "intentional attempted murder of a Jewish American citizen in Israel," and argued that the reason is that the Palestinian Authority protects terrorists, so such an investigation would interfere with the Biden administration's goal to have closer relations with the PA.



Tags Terrorism jerusalem bombing Terror Attack FBI bombing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by