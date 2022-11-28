FBI contacts victim of Palestinian terror bombing in Jerusalem

The FBI contacted the family of Naomi Pilichowski, an American-Israeli who was injured in the Jerusalem terrorist bombing last week.

Pilichowski, 18, was at the bus stop outside the Givat Shaul neighborhood, heading to Bet Shemesh to do her national service, when the bomb went off. She was evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center at Jerusalem's Ein Kerem, where she was treated for light injuries and released the same day.

The FBI’s Victim Services Division emailed Pilichowski’s parents on Monday and said that Naomi has been identified as a potential victim of a federal crime. The FBI said it was looking to investigate the crime.

“The FBI investigates suspected terrorist events that occur overseas in which American citizens are victims,” the e-mail reads. “The ability for the FBI to conduct a full investigation will be dependent upon the cooperation of the sovereign government in that country. The investigation of overseas crimes can be a complex and lengthy process, therefore we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”

The FBI offered to provide the family with the assistance they might need, and most of the email was about Pilichowski’s rights as a potential victim of a federal crime.

Naomi Pilichowski (center) is seen with her parents, Uri and Aliza. The 18-year-old American Israeli was among those injured in the Jerusalem terrorist bombing on November 23, 2022. (credit: Courtesy)

Pilichowski, 18, moved to Israel eight years ago. She is the daughter of Aliza, the mayor of Mitzpe Yeriho and Rabbi Uri Pilichowski, a known American-Israeli educator who works at Nefesh B’Nefesh. US

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted soon after the attack that he thanked God the daughter of his “pal,” Rabbi Pilichowski, will be fine after the terrorist attack, and sent prayers to all affected.

Rabbi Pilichowski did not welcome an FBI investigation into the attack in which his daughter was wounded.

“It’s a huge mistake for the FBI to get involved,” he said. “I don’t want the FBI to investigate [the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh] and I don’t want the FBI to investigate this. We’re a sovereign country.”

FBI investigation of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh

Earlier this month, the US Department of Justice notified Israel's Justice Ministry that the FBI would be investigating the killing of Al Jazeera journalist and US citizen Abu Akleh, who was shot in an exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in May.

An IDF investigation found in September that Abu Akleh was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier. Though the probe was conducted in conjunction with US investigators, the FBI decided to investigate.

Israel said it would not cooperate with the investigation, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz telling American interlocutors that Israel will not stand for the US calling into question the professionalism and transparency of the IDF.

A public uproar in Israel over the investigation included many questioning whether the FBI would do the same for Israeli-American victims of terror.

Stephen Flatow, whose daughter Alisa was murdered in a Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, wrote an article in The Jerusalem Post this week calling on the FBI to investigate the terrorist attack in Jerusalem, calling it the "intentional attempted murder of a Jewish American citizen in Israel," and argued that the reason is that the Palestinian Authority protects terrorists, so such an investigation would interfere with the Biden administration's goal to have closer relations with the PA.