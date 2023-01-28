Ben-Gvir attacks A-G for delaying sealing up terrorist's home

Israel's attorney-general has prevented the government from immediately sealing off the Neve Yaakov shooter's home following the deadly terrorist attack on Friday night, National Security Ministry Itamar Ben-Gvir alleged Saturday night in a statement to the press.

However, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara's office issued a statement soon after rejecting Ben-Gvir's statements as incorrect.

"As related to Minister Ben-Gvir by professionals in the defense establishment and Justice Ministry, decisions on the state level require support factual infrastructure, which is on him to present," said the statement.

The A-G's office said that Baharav-Miara had just received the security assessments and was reviewing them.

The government is convening a cabinet meeting to discuss the two terrorist attacks over Shabbat and the security situation. The Attorney-General said that the office would address all issues that arose in the meeting.

Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir disputed that the Attorney-General had only just received the necessary details for sealing the terrorist's residence.

The Shin Bet's opinion was delivered to the Attorney-General at eight in the morning," said Ben-Gvir. "She and her people have been busy with legal debates and are asking the Shin Bet for unnecessary additions. We should have been allowed to seal the house at eight in the morning and not wait until now. "

Ben-Gvir said that police had advised that they could not leave forces in the residence.