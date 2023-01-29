Jerusalem terror attack: Rephael Ben Eliyahu laid to rest

Rephael Ben Eliyahu, who was murdered in Friday night's terror attack in Neve Yaakov was laid to rest on Sunday in Har Hamenuchot in Jerusalem.

Ben Eliyahu's grandson was born to his son Kobi a day before he was killed.

"You never got to hold him," said Kobi in his eulogy. "You were supposed to come to us for the brit in California, but instead, I came here to take you to the cemetery. I don't have a hole in my heart, I have a chasm."

Ben Eliyahu's other son Or also gave a eulogy.

"We were with you in your final moments, and we went from kiddush to kaddish," he said. "I will never forget those moments. We said goodbye to you on the floor. When you were there, dad, I had someone to talk to, someone to laugh with. I never dreamed in my worst nightmares that you wouldn't be at my wedding. Only yesterday you got a grandson who you will never know."

Rephael Ben Eliyahu is laid to rest in a funeral in Har Hamenuchot. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ben Eliyahu was one of seven who were murdered in a synagogue on Friday. Three other victims, 14-year-old Asher Natan and married couple Eli and Natalie Mizrahi, were laid to rest in funerals on Saturday night.

68-year-old Shaul Hai was also laid to rest on Sunday in a private funeral in Givat Shaul.