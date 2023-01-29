Jaffa Institute holds annual gala

The Jaffa Institute held its annual gala evening at the AVENUE event complex in Airport City recently.

About 1,100 supporters of the association came to the event, with all the proceeds being dedicated to the association's activities.

Among the guests were President Isaac Herzog, founder of the association Dr. David Portowicz, chairman of the association Haim Horowitz and his wife Natalie, Shir-Lee and Raphael Agiv, businessman Yosef Bar Natan, CEO of Tigbur Orit Benvenisti, Doron Sapir, chairman of BDO, Dani Margalit and his wife Anat, CEO of Media Force Eitan Moshe, CEO of Bulthaup Ran Presberg and representatives of international funds including Mr. Daniel Dover from the Wohl Fund and attorney Alan Sachs from the Clore Fund.

Dr. David Portowicz, Haim Horowitz and President Isaac Herzog (Credit: FABIAN KOLDORFF)

During the evening, a "Race for a Million" took place, which was initiated by Lila and Joseph Gittler, with Presberg, Daniel and Elisha Yacovi, Scott Milchan and Leo Noy agreeing to make the evening more interesting by donating NIS 500,000 themselves on the condition that NIS 500,000 was raised by the rest.

The association operates about 45 different programs in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Yehud, Bat Yam and Beit Shemesh, which provide a wide spectrum of solutions for children, youth, women, families, the elderly and Holocaust survivors who come from extremely disadvantaged backgrounds.

Singer Hanan Ben Ari appeared in the artistic program, and the evening was hosted by Agam Rudberg.

During the event, the following received tokens of appreciation for the year 5783: Meitar | attorney Danny Geva and attorney Joe Daini, who came to the event from London, Mark Gelfand, who came from the US, director of social banking at Bank Hapoalim Naama Levy Pe'er, and Irit Strauss.

The evening was produced by Ziv Langer.