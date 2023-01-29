The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ukraine offers Israel condolences after terrorism, commemorates Holocaust

Ukrainian President Zelensky noted that "the crimes were cynically committed on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day"

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 20:38

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2023 20:44
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen during a televised address to the nation, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen during a televised address to the nation, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukrainian officials offered their condolences to Israel after a terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Friday night, which also took the life of a Ukrainian national.

"We share Israel's pain after the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Among the victims is a Ukrainian woman. Sincere condolences to the victims' families."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned in "the strongest terms possible "the heinous terror acts in Jerusalem," which saw seven civilians killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in the Neve Ya'acov area. Three people were injured.

"I am desolated to learn that among innocent victims was a Ukrainian national. My heart goes out to the close ones of all the injured and victims," said Kuleba.

"We share Israel's pain after the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Among the victims is a Ukrainian woman. Sincere condolences to the victims' families."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel said that it was "deeply concerned and shocked by the terrible attacks in Jerusalem. Terror and violence against civilians, against children, are unacceptable. It is with sadness that among the innocent victims is a citizen of Ukraine. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the full recovery of the injured."

Zelensky noted that "the crimes were cynically committed on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Terror must have no place in today's world. Neither in Israel nor in Ukraine.”

Ukraine commemorated the million of Holocaust victims

The Ukrainian president, who is Jewish, oversaw memorial services commemorating the millions of Holocaust victims on Friday, placing a lamp near the menorah memorial at the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

"Today, as always, Ukraine honors the memory of millions of Holocaust victims. We know and remember that indifference kills along with hatred. Indifference and hatred are always capable of creating evil together only,” Zelensky said at the service, which was attended by representatives from the United States, Canada, and European countries. "Today we repeat it even more strongly than before: never again to hatred; never again to indifference. The more nations of the world overcome indifference, the less space there will be in the world for hatred.”

The Ukrainian Army choir released a moving rendition of the song Eli Eli at Babyn Yar on Friday, Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky shared.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Holocaust was "a tragic page of the world’s history and the history of Ukraine. At least 1.5 million people became the victims of the Nazi extermination of Jews in Ukraine."

The ministry added that it condemned those that attempted to deny or justify the Holocaust, and accussed Russia of fostering "state-sponsored anti-Semitism, promoting hatred towards other peoples."



Tags ukraine terrorist attacks on israel Terror Attack Ukraine-Israel Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by