Ukrainian officials offered their condolences to Israel after a terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Friday night, which also took the life of a Ukrainian national.

"We share Israel's pain after the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Among the victims is a Ukrainian woman. Sincere condolences to the victims' families."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned in "the strongest terms possible "the heinous terror acts in Jerusalem," which saw seven civilians killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in the Neve Ya'acov area. Three people were injured.

"I am desolated to learn that among innocent victims was a Ukrainian national. My heart goes out to the close ones of all the injured and victims," said Kuleba.

Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel said that it was "deeply concerned and shocked by the terrible attacks in Jerusalem. Terror and violence against civilians, against children, are unacceptable. It is with sadness that among the innocent victims is a citizen of Ukraine. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the full recovery of the injured."

Zelensky noted that "the crimes were cynically committed on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Terror must have no place in today's world. Neither in Israel nor in Ukraine.”

Ukraine commemorated the million of Holocaust victims

The Ukrainian president, who is Jewish, oversaw memorial services commemorating the millions of Holocaust victims on Friday, placing a lamp near the menorah memorial at the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

.@ZelenskyyUa: “Never again to hatred. Never again to indifference. The more nations of the world overcome indifference, the less space there will be in the world for hatred. Eternal memory to all victims of the Holocaust!” pic.twitter.com/VQ5eLCX4em — MFA of Ukraine (@MFA_Ukraine) January 27, 2023

"Today, as always, Ukraine honors the memory of millions of Holocaust victims. We know and remember that indifference kills along with hatred. Indifference and hatred are always capable of creating evil together only,” Zelensky said at the service, which was attended by representatives from the United States, Canada, and European countries. "Today we repeat it even more strongly than before: never again to hatred; never again to indifference. The more nations of the world overcome indifference, the less space there will be in the world for hatred.”

The Ukrainian Army choir released a moving rendition of the song Eli Eli at Babyn Yar on Friday, Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky shared.

The Ukrainian Army choir singing Eli Eli at #BabynJar on the #HolocaustMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/nOc7UhGo5y — Michael Brodsky (@michael_brodsk) January 27, 2023

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Holocaust was "a tragic page of the world’s history and the history of Ukraine. At least 1.5 million people became the victims of the Nazi extermination of Jews in Ukraine."

The ministry added that it condemned those that attempted to deny or justify the Holocaust, and accussed Russia of fostering "state-sponsored anti-Semitism, promoting hatred towards other peoples."