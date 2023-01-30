The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arçelik to receive recognition in the Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 Index for the third year

Arçelik is the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer and the owner of Beko and Grundig,

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 13:53

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 13:56
Beko, saving the environment (photo credit: PR)
Beko, saving the environment
(photo credit: PR)

The 2023 Global 100 Index is the 19th annual ranking of the world’s 100 most sustainable corporations, selecting only the companies demonstrating strong performance in addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. 

This recognition comes after a year of sustained technological investment and transformation in sustainability from the global white goods manufacturer. In 2022, Arçelik’s manufacturing plant in Ulmi, Romania, was awarded Sustainability Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum in recognition of its cutting-edge technologies and production facilities to drive productivity whilst safeguarding the environment. Additionally, Arçelik secured the highest score in the Household Durables category in the S&P Global Sustainability Assessment as of December 16 and was listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the sixth-year running in recognition of its new innovations and commitment to place sustainability at the heart of its business strategy.  

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, said: “We are very pleased to be recognised again on the Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 Index. Sustainability is more than just a commitment; it is a mindset and a responsibility that we feel deeply as a business that we can positively contribute to. We are proud of the initiatives we have launched and the technologies we have developed over the past year to achieve this, and we look forward to continuing these efforts in 2023 and beyond as we look towards our 2030 targets.”

Grundig dryer (Credit: PR)Grundig dryer (Credit: PR)

Arçelik strives to improve the way it operates in the light of its ambitious 2030 sustainability targets. The company aims to reduce water use per product by 45 percent in production, increase the water recycling and reuse ratio to 70 percent and boost the ratio of recycled plastic in products to 40 percent by 2030. Throughout this journey, Arçelik is looking up to invest a minimum of $50 million in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, as well as to purchase 100% green electricity for its global manufacturing facilities based on the availability of the countries.



Tags environment electricity sustainability
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by