The 2023 Global 100 Index is the 19th annual ranking of the world’s 100 most sustainable corporations, selecting only the companies demonstrating strong performance in addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

This recognition comes after a year of sustained technological investment and transformation in sustainability from the global white goods manufacturer. In 2022, Arçelik’s manufacturing plant in Ulmi, Romania, was awarded Sustainability Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum in recognition of its cutting-edge technologies and production facilities to drive productivity whilst safeguarding the environment. Additionally, Arçelik secured the highest score in the Household Durables category in the S&P Global Sustainability Assessment as of December 16 and was listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the sixth-year running in recognition of its new innovations and commitment to place sustainability at the heart of its business strategy.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, said: “We are very pleased to be recognised again on the Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 Index. Sustainability is more than just a commitment; it is a mindset and a responsibility that we feel deeply as a business that we can positively contribute to. We are proud of the initiatives we have launched and the technologies we have developed over the past year to achieve this, and we look forward to continuing these efforts in 2023 and beyond as we look towards our 2030 targets.”

Grundig dryer (Credit: PR)

Arçelik strives to improve the way it operates in the light of its ambitious 2030 sustainability targets. The company aims to reduce water use per product by 45 percent in production, increase the water recycling and reuse ratio to 70 percent and boost the ratio of recycled plastic in products to 40 percent by 2030. Throughout this journey, Arçelik is looking up to invest a minimum of $50 million in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, as well as to purchase 100% green electricity for its global manufacturing facilities based on the availability of the countries.