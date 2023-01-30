The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel's Herzog grants more pardons, clemency in first year in office

Herzog was determined to expunge as many criminal records as possible, provided that they could show remorse and be fully rehabilitated.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 15:19

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 15:27
President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Among the issues that greatly disturbed President Isaac Herzog when he entered office in July 2021 was the number of young soldiers and national service volunteers whose futures were shadowed by criminal records.

Herzog, a lawyer and former Minister for Social Welfare was determined to expunge as many criminal records as possible, providing those who appealed for pardons could show remorse and had been fully rehabilitated.

A few months later, on the eve of the High Holy period when Jews traditionally admit their sins and ask G-d for forgiveness, Herzog announced that in the spirit of the Ten Days of Repentance, he was calling on all IDF soldiers and civilian national service volunteers with criminal records who had undergone a successful rehabilitation process during their period of service to submit a written request to the legal department in his office.

The upshot was a 25% increase in the number of pardons including clemency for 20% of approved appeals.

How many requests for pardons did Herzog grant?

Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2022. (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS) Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2022. (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Altogether from mid-2021 to the end of 2022, 127 requests for pardons and clemency were granted by Herzog-74 in 2021 and 93 in 2022 out of a total of 3420 requests of which 1444 were new.

Most of the clemency granted by the president is related to reduced fines for people in economic distress.

Herzog is determined to continue with this policy in order to enable soldiers who made mistakes in their youth to embark on a fresh start without the kind of blot on the records that might bar them from employment in certain spheres of the economy.



