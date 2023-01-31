The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Shin Bet arrests West Bank Jewish resident for setting Palestinian car in flames

The indictment of the 22-year-old suspect is expected to follow in the coming days.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 18:11
Car allegedly set on fire by Jewish West Bank resident (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Car allegedly set on fire by Jewish West Bank resident
(photo credit: SHIN BET)

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Tuesday night that it previously arrested a Jewish resident of the West Bank town of Maaleh Efraim for arson of a Palestinian car.

The agency noted that the Jerusalem District prosecution filed a declaration against the 22-year-old suspect, a prelude to an indictment expected to be filed in the coming days for arson under aggravated circumstances of ideological racism.

One lead turned into another

According to the Shin Bet, on January 2 IDF and security forces were pursuing a Palestinian for throwing rocks against Jewish vehicles around Route 60 near the Tomasiya village.

During the pursuit, they observed the Jewish resident carrying out the arson.

Further, the agency said that the arson by the suspect disrupted their pursuit of the Palestinian and potentially endangered himself .

Sign points to Maaleh Efraim (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Sign points to Maaleh Efraim (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In addition, the Shin Bet said that "taking the law into one's own hands and perpetrating a hate crime against Palestinians who had no connection" to any crime "harms the security of the region and widens the circle of terror" which Israel must contend with

It said it would continue to crack down hard on such illegal actions.



