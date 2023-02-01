The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Chad to open embassy in Israel on Thursday, Netanyahu says

The Chadian leader is in Israel at the moment and will officiate at the inauguration of the embassy, whose location was not clear.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 14:51
Chadian President Mahamat Deby and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Chadian President Mahamat Deby and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Chad will inaugurate on Thursday an embassy in Israel, building on bilateral relations that were established five years ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

The announcement on Wednesday came as Chadian President Mahamat Deby's office said he was on a 48-hour Israel visit.

The location of the embassy is unclear

The statement from N'Djamena did not provide further details on Deby's agenda. Netanyahu's office said the Chadian leader would officiate at the embassy inauguration.

It was not immediately clear where the embassy would be located.

Most countries keep embassies in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial metropolis. Israel deems Jerusalem as its capital, but this status has not won wider international recognition.

Meeting of Chadian President Mahamat Deby and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Israel and Chad resumed ties in 2018 following a visit to Jerusalem by then-President Idriss Deby. The Muslim-majority African country had previously scaled down relations in protest at Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory in a 1967 war.

The trip is the first to Israel for Deby, who took over after his father died in 2021.

Netanyahu has cast the upgrade of relations with Chad as part of his outreach to Arab and Muslim countries, which he wants to expand.



