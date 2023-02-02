The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv University advances holistic program for boosting the Humanities

'The community of the Faculty of Humanities is committed to continuing its in-depth research and scholarship and works to instill humanistic values in various target audiences'.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 15:26
Prof. Rachel Gali Cinamon, Dean of TAU's Faculty of Humanities (photo credit: TAU)
Prof. Rachel Gali Cinamon, Dean of TAU's Faculty of Humanities
(photo credit: TAU)

Tel Aviv University has become the first Israeli university to promote a holistic program for cultivating and empowering research in the Humanities, increasing the number of students, both foreign and Israeli, in these disciplines and making humanistic knowledge accessible to the public. Based on the principles of lifelong learning, the holistic program will be adapted to students of different age groups at various stages of their careers.

Prof. Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University: “TAU is both the largest and most multidisciplinary university in Israel. There is practically no discipline that is not addressed on our campus. At such a university, a focal place is reserved for the Humanities. The Humanities are experiencing a global crisis regarding a reduction in the number of bachelor’s degree students, but we are unwilling to accept this. Through a range of initiatives specified below, we intend to boost this important field, not only at TAU but also in Israel as a whole. The technological strength of TAU and the state of Israel are widely emphasized – but without the humanistic values that come from the Humanities, no healthy society can exist.”

Prof. Rachel Gali Cinamon, Dean of TAU’s Faculty of Humanities: “The community of the Faculty of Humanities is committed to continuing its in-depth research and scholarship and works to instill humanistic values in various target audiences, both in Israel and worldwide. Developing and fortifying a culture of responsibility at the Faculty and in communities that partner with us is a guiding principle in our work, coupled with increasing human diversity and establishing a respectful dialogue. On the basis of these principles, we develop many different research and educational initiatives, targeting a wide range of audiences both on and off campus.”

Prof. Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University (Credit: TAU)Prof. Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University (Credit: TAU)

The Holistic Program was introduced in last year’s second semester, when thousands of students from the Faculties of Engineering, Life Sciences, and Exact Sciences were required to take Humanities courses as a prerequisite for completing their degrees. The Mandel Humanities Core aims to equip the next generation of Israel’s science & technology leaders with a broad education, emphasizing humanistic values, critical thinking, creativity, ethics and social responsibility, teamwork, writing skills, discussion skills and more. 

Beginning with the second semester of the current academic year, students from the Humanities will be offered a new Data Science Cluster designed to acquaint them with the world of Big Data, specifically targeting students without previous knowledge in scientific disciplines. The Cluster includes fundamental concepts in mathematics, a basic programming course (Python), data science courses, including an introduction to different types of data, data analysis, and drawing conclusions from big data, and a final project that applies these tools to a humanistic discipline.

Following its goals to enhance a culture of care and inclusion, the faculty launched the Cohen Program for Israeli-Arab Inclusion in the Humanities, a unique program aimed at bringing greater numbers of Israeli Arabs into the academic fold, offering them the tools and skills to successfully complete their degrees, and further incorporating equality, social justice and diversity into the culture and curriculum of the Entin Faculty of Humanities.  This three-year pilot program is slated to launch in March 2023.  

Boosting research

TAU and the Faculty of Humanities are working to establish a Center for Advanced Studies Humanities 

in the Humanities. The center will boost research in this field and increase the Faculty’s attractiveness for excellent graduate students and young researchers.  This year the Faculty launched its first cohort of post-doctoral fellows, supported by the Dan David Foundation, that will focus on innovative and creative humanistic research and serve as a hub of discourse and discussion for the Faculty’s community of research students, working as a group to make the knowledge accessible to the public.  

The Faculty makes diverse professional knowledge generated at the Cohen program for Israeli-Arab inclusion in the humanities, through its highly successful program at the Gilman Building, offering a wide range of courses in different disciplines. Currently, TAU is developing a similar program in Arabic for Arabs with academic degrees in Israel.

Yet another project deals with extending the involvement of the Faculty’s departments in civil society activities and burning social issues. This year students from all over campus are attending a course on the climate crisis from a humanistic perspective. TAU has undertaken other projects in this area, including ending the use of disposable tableware, as well as discussions, workshops, and a writing competition on the subject of climate change. Attesting to the commitment of the Humanities community to urgent present-day challenges, these activities can draw outstanding students who wish to create a better society and become leaders promoting the general good. 

In addition, as part of its efforts to promote internationality, TAU recently launched a joint initiative with Columbia University – a first-of-its-kind undergraduate Liberal Arts program emphasizing interdisciplinarity and breadth of academic knowledge. Participating students will take core courses in the humanities alongside courses from the life sciences and social sciences and classes in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Strengthening ties with Israel’s education system

The TAU Faculty gives special attention to high school students, regarding them as the country’s future generation. The Faculty enhances its long-term ties with high schools around the teaching of history, the Hebrew Bible, Judaism and science. Special programs focusing on attention development, learning strategies and planning the future, developed by the Faculty’s researchers, are also implemented in high schools across Israel. For the past two years, the Faculty has conducted an annual open day for high school students, presenting areas of research through experiential lessons. 



Tags tel aviv university university Humanities
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by