The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's teacher strike will not include middle school - Ed. Ministry

The chairman of the teachers' organization announced on Friday that on Sunday there will be a one-day warning strike in Israeli high schools.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 04:19
A school classroom is seen empty in Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A school classroom is seen empty in Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Israeli Education Ministry announced on Saturday evening that middle schools will not be taking part in Sunday's teacher strike set to take place in Israeli high schools on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the court ruled that the chairman of the teachers' organization, Ran Erez, does not have the authority to shut down the middle schools. 

The chairman of the teachers' organization, Ran Erez, announced on Friday that on Sunday there will be a one-day warning strike in Israeli high schools, with the exception of special education.

"We are embarking on a fight for a proper salary, and demand that the salary of a beginning teacher in secondary education in Israel be 12,000 NIS per month," Erez explained, reportedly frustrated with a whole year of deliberate procrastination by the Finance Ministry.

Erez's strike announcement

Teachers protest for better working conditions and wages, August 29, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Teachers protest for better working conditions and wages, August 29, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

“The teachers' union announced that a one-day warning strike will be held in secondary education this coming Sunday, with the exception of ... special education.”

Ran Erez, chairman of the teachers' organization

"After a whole year of giving opportunities to the Finance and Education Ministries to negotiate matters with the teachers' union regarding the salaries of secondary education teachers," Erez said in a statement on Friday, "the teachers' union announced that a one-day warning strike will be held in secondary education this coming Sunday, with the exception of ... special education."

He also said that "the strike comes as a result of the fact that the Finance Ministry refuses to negotiate matters with the teachers' union, and the teachers of secondary education [have not had] salary agreements for an entire year. The demand of the teachers' union is that the salary of a teacher starting in secondary education should be NIS 12,000. The Finance Ministry disregards teachers and the decisions of the National Labor Court, which ordered the state several times to hold meaningful and continuous negotiations and reach agreements regarding teachers' salaries. The Finance Ministry is abusing the patience shown by the teachers' union for a whole year and dragging its feet on purpose."



Tags Finance Ministry education strike school education ministry Secondary School Teachers Organization
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by