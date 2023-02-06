The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Winter Storm Barbara expected to wreak havoc across Israel

The storm that will reach Israel on Monday morning caused extensive preparations by the country's rescue services and municipalities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 01:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 01:37
People venture out onto the streets of Jerusalem amid the wind and rain of a winter storm. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
People venture out onto the streets of Jerusalem amid the wind and rain of a winter storm.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Winter Storm Barbara is forecast to reach Israel on Monday morning and wreak havoc until Wednesday. The storm is expected to bring with it strong winds of up to 100 km/h, intense cold and heavy rain in the north and center of the country and snow on Mount Hermon and the peaks of the Golan and Galilee. Additionally, there is a fear of flooding in the Judean desert.

In response, the country's rescue services and municipalities are preparing to deal with the storm. Israel Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi led a special situation assessment and instructed the district commanders to finish the preparations on Sunday evening, with an emphasis on checking the readiness and availability of the specialized equipment for rescues in water and snow.

The commanders were also instructed to expand organizational coordination with the Israel Police, emergency services and local authorities.

Instructions for the public

The Fire and Rescue Commissioner further called on the public to obey the instructions of the emergency and rescue agencies, observe fire safety rules and avoid unnecessary disasters. In a statement, the Fire and Rescue authority pointed out that in the years 2016-2022, about 500 fires were caused and 23 people died as a result of the unsafe use of heating devices such as coil ovens and heat diffusers.

The Fire and Rescue authority instructed the public to obey the following safety rules:

Winter storm in Israel. (credit: Amir Hermes/KKL-JNF) Winter storm in Israel. (credit: Amir Hermes/KKL-JNF)
  • It is recommended to use safe means of heating, such as an AC or a radiator.
  • It is recommended not to use heating devices with an open flame, such as a coil ovens. Heating devices should be kept away from blankets, mattresses and sofas - the heat radiation may cause fires.
  • Due to the strong winds throughout the country, it is recommended to anchor mobile objects on roofs, balconies and gardens as soon as possible, as collapsing trees, columns and flying objects would endanger citizens.
  • Any hazard that may harm passers-by must be reported to the authorities.
  • It is mandatory for the driving public to significantly slow down the driving speed and adapt to the road conditions, which include fog and strong side winds that may shake the vehicle.

Municipalities prepare

At the coast, the storm's wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected to cause rough sea and seven or up to seven-and-a-half-meter high waves.

In preparation, the Haifa municipality created an emergency headquarter to deal with the possible fallout. Its units are prepared to deal with flooding and blocked roads and to clear obstacles such as trees, light poles, signs and traffic lights that may fly as a result of the strong gusts of wind.

For this purpose, mechanical engineering tools were put on standby. The Haifa Municipality also appealed to residents to prepare ahead of time for the storm - to strengthen solar heaters, sheds and other objects such as flower pots and plants on roofs and balconies and to stay as far away as possible during the storm from trees, poles and other objects that may fly as a result of the strong winds.



Tags Haifa weather weather conditions in israel winter in israel winter storm in israel firefighter
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by