IDF and Shin Bet operatives carried out a joint raid in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho overnight, the IDF said early on Monday morning.

During the operation, a number of armed terrorists opened fire in the direction of Israeli forces and were shot and killed in responding fire.

The IDF has said that the purpose of the raid was to arrest Hamas operatives and break up a terror cell that had attempted to carry out an attack at a restaurant near the Almog Junction on January 28.

The attack, which the terrorists had attempted to carry out just 24 hours after the Neve Ya'acov massacre, was intended to hit a restaurant in which around 30 people were dining at the time.

However, due to a malfunction in their weapons, the terrorists fled from the scene before firing, putting a stop to what would have been a mass-casualty attack.

Following the attack, Israeli intelligence worked to locate the group of gunmen, discovering that they had barricaded themselves in an apartment in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp with the help of their families and some local residents.