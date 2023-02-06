The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
How can you stay safe during an earthquake? Home Front Command explains

The guidelines issued by the Home Front Command cover a variety of bases, including what to do if you're inside a building, inside a vehicle or on a beach.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 10:20
Members of the Knesset Honor Guard, Home Front Command, Firefighters, IDF and Israel's Magen David Adom Emergency Medical Services participate in an emergency drill simulating an earthquake near Ashkelon, on December 19, 2019.
Israel's Home Front Command has issued guidelines instructing people how to best protect themselves during an earthquake following a deadly 7.7 magnitude quake in Turkey and Syria that was felt across the region early Monday morning.

The quake, which left over 500 dead in Turkey and Syria, and thousands more injured and trapped under rubble was also felt across Israel in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Beit She'an.

If an earthquake strikes while you're inside:

If an earthquake warning is issued while you're inside a building, leave the building as fast as possible and head towards an open area, the Home Front Command instructed. Head outside using the stairs, do not use an elevator in the middle of an earthquake warning.

If this is not possible, find a reinforced bomb shelter room, which all buildings in Israel are required to have, or a well-covered stairwell.

If none of the above options are available, the best thing to do is sit in an inner corner of the room or under a heavy piece of furniture and protect your head with your hands.

If you're inside a car or other vehicle:

If an earthquake warning is issued while you're inside a moving vehicle, immediately pull over to the side of the road and wait in the car until the earthquake is over. The car will serve as protection and you should not leave until it is safe to do so.

However, the Home Front Command warns, do not stop under a bridge, near a building or under a steep slope for fear of them collapsing.

If you're on or near the beach:

If an earthquake warning is issued, immediately retreat as far as possible from the beach, as earthquakes can trigger tsunamis and flooding. Follow the signs showing the escape route until you arrive at the clearly marked assembly area.

If it is not possible to leave the beach area, find a nearby building and climb to the fourth floor, or higher if possible.

"A warning sign for what's to come"

Meanwhile, the Haifa Environmental Protection Union issued a statement on Monday morning, saying: "The severe earthquake that hit Turkey tonight and was felt throughout the country is a serious warning sign for what may happen here in the event of an earthquake striking this area.

"Around 2.5 million tons of hazardous materials are stored in the Gulf area and a similar event may result in the fact that, in addition to the victims of house collapses, many will also be harmed by exposure to hazardous materials," the organization continued. "Tonight's event is a serious warning for us all."



