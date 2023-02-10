The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel Aerospace Industry and MBDA Germany to collaborate on electronic warfare

The cooperation will include promoting solutions for training in air defense and electronic warfare based on the ground-breaking “Scorpius” system produced by IAI.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 06:05
IAI unveils 'TERRA' (photo credit: IAI)
IAI unveils 'TERRA'
(photo credit: IAI)

Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI) and MBDA Germany – a world leader in missile systems – announced a cooperation agreement to promote solutions in the fields of electronic warfare and to hold electronic warfare training in Germany on Thursday.

The cooperation will include promoting solutions for training in air defense and electronic warfare based on the ground-breaking “Scorpius” system produced by IAI. The electronic warfare systems from IAI will be integrated into the worlds of air defense and training systems of MBDA German. 

IAI’s “Scorpius” is the first system in the world capable of dealing with numerous electronic threats at the same time and across a variety of frequencies and different directions. IAI will also offer the German armed forces a ground jamming system for use in electronic air defense based on the Scorpios systems developed by the company. 

MBDA Germany aims to leverage its expertise in defense systems and training in order to ensure future integration and compatibility with the IAI systems to German and European training organizations.

The ''Scorpius T'' developed by IAI. (credit: IAI) The ''Scorpius T'' developed by IAI. (credit: IAI)

IAI’s international collaborations

IAI has worked with defense organizations across the world – such as in India – since its inception in 1953. Germany received approval from Israel and the United States to purchase IAI’s “Arrow-3” missile defense system in April 2022 and signed a €200 million deal with German-based Hensoldt – a leading company in Europe’s defense industry – in 2021.

The Israeli aerospace manufacturer released its quarterly report for Q3 2022 in November, reporting the most profitable period in the history of the aerospace industry with a 54% jump in net profit to approximately $202 million. 



