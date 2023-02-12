The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Morris Amitay, leading lobbyist for Israel and Soviet Jewry, dead at 86

A passionate advocate for Israel, Amitay frequently appeared on radio and television to make the case for Israel.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 21:51
Yahrtzeit candle [Illustratvie] (photo credit: ELIPONGO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Yahrtzeit candle [Illustratvie]
(photo credit: ELIPONGO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Morris (Morrie) Amitay, a leading American lobbyist for Israel and Soviet Jewry, passed away last weekend, after a 16-year battle with cancer.

He was 86.

Born in New York City, Amitay, early in his career, was a member of the Foreign Service,  working in Italy, South Africa and the State Department from 1962-69.  He subsequently worked in the House of Representatives and as a legislative aide in the US Senate, before taking up the leadership of the Americas Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which he headed from 1974 to 1980.

AIPAC was founded by Isaiah L. Kenen, a Canadian-born American journalist, lawyer and philanthropist, and was originally called The  American Zionist  Committee for Public Affairs.

Various sources give different years for its founding, possibly, because for a long time, before the establishment of the State of Israel, Kenen, who lived in Cleveland, Ohio, was an American representative of the Jewish Agency, and more or less ran a one-man lobby for the Zionist enterprise.

The AZCPA changed its name in 1963, but it was not until Amitay succeeded Kenen, that the organization became a powerful force - financially, influentially, and in size of membership.

THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington in 2018. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington in 2018. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

This was partially due to the fact that Amitay moved it to Washington, where he had greater access to government.

In 1981 Amitay set up his own political action firm which engaged in political lobbying on numerous issues, but primarily on behalf of Israel and Soviet Jewry.

Amitay believed that a strong and secure Israel was in America's best interests, and this is also the guideline for AIPAC activities today.

Amitay's influence on AIPAC

During his period at the helm of AIPAC, the organization grew considerably, and became more aggressive and confrontational, and continued in that vein with his successors.

Amitay was also the Director of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA), and founder and treasurer of the Washington Political Action Committee.

A passionate advocate for Israel, Amitay frequently appeared on radio and television to make the case for Israel.

During the period in which Jewish communities around the world united in the effort to secure the freedom of Soviet Jewry, Amitay was in the forefront of American Jewish lobbyists with key contacts in the Senate.



Tags Israel American Jewry United States obituary
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by