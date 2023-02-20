The Ministerial Committee on Legislation under the direction of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the advancement of an amendment to the "One Soul" reform to a second and third reading in the Knesset, according to a Sunday press release from the Defense Ministry.

The “One Soul” reform was initiated in 2021 as a solution to reform the services the Defense Ministry provides IDF veterans suffering from post-war trauma. It was sparked by IDF veteran Itzik Saidian, who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder following his military service and set himself on fire before Israel's Remembrance Day in April 2021 as a way to protest the inadequate treatment IDF soldiers receive.

"Our role is to improve and optimize the service for all disabled people in the IDF and we will continue to work day and night with the aim of realizing all the goals of the "One Soul." Vice President and head of the Rehabilitation Division Limor Luria

The amendment, according to the release, will allow for the establishment of a team of experts to recommend unique housing options for IDF veterans suffering from PTSD.

What will it cover?

Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends an event for disabled IDF veterans. (credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)

The amendment will also cover the mobility needs of veterans - the aid rates for IDF who are entitled to a special vehicle will be increased. Housing assistance funding will also be increased and veterans will gain entitlement to higher rent brackets and additional apartment modifications.

"The Defense Ministry is the body responsible for the care and rehabilitation of approximately 60,000 disabled people," said Vice President and head of the Rehabilitation Division Limor Luria, "Our role is to improve and optimize the service for all disabled people in the IDF and we will continue to work day and night with the aim of realizing all the goals of the "One Soul."

"We thank Minister of Defense Yoav Galant and the Director General of the Ministry Eyal Zamir and welcome the amendment of the important law that will bring relief to tens of thousands of disabled people who need the adjustment of housing and mobility assistance like air to breathe," Chairman of the IDF Organization for the Disabled Idan Kleinman said.

"The amendment is the first of a series of amendments that will be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the coming month and will substantially improve the quality of the rehabilitation care and assistance provided to the disabled in the IDF as part of the continued implementation of the One Soul reform and we will act so that when it is promoted, it will incorporate relief and changes that will open the door to assistance for the disabled and those suffering from post-trauma and severe physical injuries."

The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article.