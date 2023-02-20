The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What is in the Judicial reform bills being voted for on Monday? -explainer

The new law would restrict the High Court from accepting petitions, reviewing, articles pertaining to the Basic Laws. They will not be able to address the validity of a Basic Law.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 13:54
MK Benny Gantz is seen sitting at a chaotic session of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Benny Gantz is seen sitting at a chaotic session of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Two judicial reform bills will reach the Knesset plenum on Monday, on the judge selection committee and judicial review pertaining to Basic Laws.

Both items are committee bills, sent to the Knesset after 9-7 votes in the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee last Monday.

Intended changes

The bills are also both amendments to pre-existing laws. The first will amend the Basic Law: Judiciary, and a companion bill will alter the Courts Law, which sets the regulations for Israeli courts.

The main focus of the drafts will see the Knesset discuss changing the judge selection committee's composition.

The current judge selection committee has the justice minister as the panel's chairman, another cabinet minister, two members of the Israel Bar Association, the High Court of Justice President and two other High Court justices who are changed every three years. Two Knesset members are also on the panel, by tradition one from the ruling coalition and one member of the opposition.

Tens of thousands gather by the Knesset to protest against the judicial reform (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT) Tens of thousands gather by the Knesset to protest against the judicial reform (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)

The proposed committee would remove the two Bar representatives, to be replaced with another cabinet minister and the chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Other restrictions would be applied to the panel seats. The judges on the committee would have to be retired, and selected through agreement between the justice minister and High Court president. The tradition of an opposition member of Knesset being appointed to the panel would be codified. The opposition factions will select the MK, in a manner that will later be established in Knesset statutes. The bill also contains gender quotas, requiring at least one the judges, one of the Knesset members, and one of the ministers to be women.

In addition to the composition of the committee, the legal quorum for committee meetings will be changed from seven members to five. The panel, which votes for judges through majority opinion, will also no longer count abstentions against the majority.

The bills will also add restrictions on judicial review of Basic Laws.

Judicial review is when a court strikes down legislation that it determines is in contradiction with a constitution on law with legal supremacy.

Israel lacks a formal written constitution, but follows quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. The High Court normally does not interfere with the Basic Laws, but will hear petitions challenging an untoward process in which a Basic Laws amendment or bill was legislated, or other abuses of the Knesset's constitutive authority.

The new law would restrict the High Court from accepting petitions, let alone reviewing, articles pertaining to the Basic Laws. They will not be able to address the validity of a Basic Law, directly or indirectly.

Another bill, currently in discussion in the law committee, would further restrict the use of judicial review to a full bench of justices in unanimous agreement. 



Tags Knesset law Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by