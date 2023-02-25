The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF arrests Palestinian behind attempted shooting attack at Havot Yair

The terrorist made six shots towards a synagogue. No injuries were reported from the incident.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 22:29
Israeli security forces guard while Jews visit at the site of the ancient village of Sebastia, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 18, 2022 (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces guard while Jews visit at the site of the ancient village of Sebastia, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 18, 2022
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The IDF arrested a Palestinian who attempted to conduct a shooting attack against Havot Yair in the West Bank on Saturday.

According to the Samaria Regional Council, the terrorist fired six bullets towards a synagogue in the neighborhood on Saturday morning. No injuries were caused in the attempted attack.

The council stated that the terrorist fired the shots from illegally built structures located near Karawat Bani Hassan. The council added that the Civil Administration is delaying the demolition of the structures.

The terrorist was arrested by the IDF and his weapon was seized at his home in Karawat Bani Hassan.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called for the immediate demolition of the structures.

Israeli forces stand guard as Palestinian women react to the demolition of their home, located within the ''Area C'' of the West Bank, where Israel retains full control over planning and construction, in the West Bank town of Hebron on December 28, 2021. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90) Israeli forces stand guard as Palestinian women react to the demolition of their home, located within the ''Area C'' of the West Bank, where Israel retains full control over planning and construction, in the West Bank town of Hebron on December 28, 2021. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

"Illegal construction by the Palestinian Authority has turned into nests of terror that endanger the settlement of Havot Yair," said Dagan. "The lawlessness of the lack of enforcement and the wild illegal construction in Area C gives rise to nests of terror that endanger the residents. I demand from the government to order the immediate destruction of the illegal Arab construction in the area, and to stop the increasing terrorism."

The chairman of Havot Yair, Amihai Itam, stated "It is unthinkable that women and children live under a constant threat to their lives. We expect the army to increase its presence on the ridge in front of the settlement in order to prevent terrorists from carrying out attacks and, in addition, to prevent illegal construction by Arabs in the area, which could further endanger the residents of the settlement."

Palestinian man shot

The attempted attack comes a few weeks after a Palestinian man was shot and killed by an Israeli near Karawat Bani Hassan.

The Palestinian, identified as Mithqal Suleiman Abdel Halim Rayan, 27, was fighting with a number of Israeli settlers who had entered the village when he was shot by one of them, according to the reports. Palestinian reports claimed that the Israelis entered the village and vandalized property.

According to the Samaria Regional Council, about 25 residents of Havot Yair neighborhood were walking near the neighborhood when dozens of Palestinians began throwing stones and launching fireworks toward them.

The settlers called for help from the army who were only able to arrive half an hour later due to the difficult terrain. According to the regional council, one of the settlers fired in the air during the incident. 



Tags Israel Settlements Terrorism West Bank
