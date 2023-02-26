Papua New Guinea to open embassy in Jerusalem, Israel's Cohen confirms

The mostly Christian country of Papua New Guinea plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem, its Foreign Minister Justin Tkachenko confirmed to his Israeli counterpart on Sunday.

“I thank Papua New Guinea for the close relationship, the overwhelming support at international institutions and the decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

שבוע טוב עם בשורות טובות.עוד שגרירות עולה לירושלים pic.twitter.com/wuOl3TQN45 — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) February 26, 2023

His office publicized details of the call on Sunday, even though the two men spoke of the matter on Wednesday.

Papua New Guinea is latest to open embassy in Jerusalem

The opening of an embassy in Jerusalem is still viewed as a highly contentious one by the international diplomatic community, given that only a small number of countries recognize that Jerusalem is part of Israel’s sovereign territory and even fewer recognize that its the country’s capital.

Former US President Donald Trump had led the charge in attempting to change international consensus on the matter, declaring in 2017 that Jerusalem was Israel’s capital and relocating the embassy there one year later.