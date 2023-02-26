The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'No words can console us': Brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv killed in terror attack

Hillel was studying in a hesder yeshiva in Kiryat Shmona and had recently completed his service in the Navy. Yagel was studying in a Hesder yeshiva in Givat Olga

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 18:03

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 18:07
Brothers Hillel (Right) and Yigal (Center) Yaniv were killed in a terror attack in Huwara on Sunday, February 26, 2023. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Brothers Hillel (Right) and Yigal (Center) Yaniv were killed in a terror attack in Huwara on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv, two brothers from the Har Bracha settlement, were named as the victims of the shooting attack in Huwara on Sunday afternoon.

Hillel was studying in a hesder yeshiva in Kiryat Shmona and had recently completed his service in the Navy. Yagel was studying in a Hesder yeshiva in Givat Olga and had helped establish a branch of the yeshiva in Tirat Carmel. He was set to start the recruitment process for combat service in the IDF soon.

Yagel's 20th birthday was in just two weeks.

In a message to the youth of Har Bracha, Hillel and Yagel's mother Esti Yaniv said, "we have suffered a huge slap in the face from God. We are trying to find the good things and the grace that we were prepared, that we had a family Shabbat, that we had good conversations with the boys yesterday, that we took family photos. God sends us graces, even with this painful blow he sends us graces."

Esti Yaniv

"We have a huge hole in our heart, nothing will ever fill this hole. Not construction, not protests, nothing. Even family celebrations will be just a band-aid, this hole will remain and we will learn to live with it and to live with it in joy and to continue and to draw strength from you and our children," added Esti, calling on the youth to learn Torah and to do significant service in the IDF. "There are no words that can console us."

Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack where two Israelis were shot dead in Hawara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 26, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack where two Israelis were shot dead in Hawara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 26, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

"There are no words that can console us"

The Hesder Yeshivot Association mourned the loss of the two brothers on Sunday, saying "We pray for the strengthening of the dear family, their friends in the yeshiva and the settlement, and all of Israel."

The head of the association, Uri Pinsky, stated that the two brothers were on their way from their home to their yeshivot when they were murdered in the attack.

"We would like to send a big hug to the dear family, to the settlement of Har Bracha, to the Kiryat Shmona and Givat Olga yeshivot, and to all the students of the hesder yeshivot and Torah students everywhere and anywhere, and call from here on the IDF and the government of Israel not to rest or be quiet until security is restored everywhere throughout our country, to exterminate our wicked enemies and to allow a Jew to travel to yeshiva, home and anywhere he wants with security," said Pinsky. 



