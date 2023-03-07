The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF soldier suspected of raping minor set to attend Officers' School

The soldier is suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl and is currently under investigation. Despite this, he will start training in the coming days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 08:23
Israeli soldiers attend a swearing-in ceremony as they enter the Givati Brigade unit, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, June 23, 2016. (photo credit: ZACK WAJSGRAS/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers attend a swearing-in ceremony as they enter the Givati Brigade unit, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, June 23, 2016.
(photo credit: ZACK WAJSGRAS/FLASH90)

An IDF soldier from the Givati Brigade who is currently under investigation for the suspected violent rape of a minor has been selected to attend the IDF Officer Training School despite the allegations against him, Army Radio reported on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the soldier is suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl while on a break from his service, and yet despite this information being known to the army, he has not been removed from his position and is instead being offered an opportunity further his military career.

Details of the incident

The incident occured several months ago when the soldier, who was on a short break, arranged to meet up with a 17-year-old girl that he knew. While the two were sitting in the soldier's car, he began to make advances that she rejected, but he refused to stop. 

When she attempted to move away from him and leave the car, he attacked her, violently raping and choking her. 

IDF Officers' Course graduation ceremony at Bahad 1 (credit: Wikimedia Commons) IDF Officers' Course graduation ceremony at Bahad 1 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

According to Army Radio, the girl escaped from the soldier and was treated for her injuries at a hospital near her home. 

She has filed a complaint against the soldier with the police and he is currently under investigation by the relevant IDF officials in the Givati Brigade

Despite the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, the soldier was recently offered a chance to attend the IDF Officers Training Course and he is expected to begin his training on Bahad 1 in the coming days.

Despite an appeal to the IDF from Army Radio reporter Doron Kadosh, the decision has not yet been reversed and the Givati Brigade spokesperson has said that the incident is "under review."



