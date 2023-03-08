The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Terror victims Yagel, Hallel Yaniv's corneas donated to four Israelis

The parents of the murdered brothers decided soon after the attack to donate their corneas - now they will give eyesight to four other persons.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 11:50
Brothers Hillel (Right) and Yigal (Center) Yaniv were killed in a terror attack in Huwara on Sunday, February 26, 2023. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Brothers Hillel (Right) and Yigal (Center) Yaniv were killed in a terror attack in Huwara on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

The corneas of Yagel and Hallel Yaniv, who were murdered about a week ago in a shooting attack in Huwara, were transplanted to four patients at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. This was announced by the hospital together with the National Transplantation Center on Wednesday morning.

The parents of the brothers, who had signed organ donor cards, decided to donate the corneas immediately after the attack.

One of the patients, 68-year-old Ziona Salzberg from Migdal Ha'emek, talked about the excitement after her eyesight returned: "I wouldn't have imagined. What a strong family, I'm so looking forward to meeting them already. Just to hug them."

Another patient who received his eyesight back thanks to the transplant is 66-year-old Ron Carmeli: "When this terrible incident happened, I looked at the TV and saw their beautiful, big blue eyes. I did not imagine even in my wildest dreams that I would get to see again thanks to them. I appreciate them and this noble act so much."

Yagel and Hallel's parents

Yagel and Hallel's parents, Esti and Shalom Yaniv said: "We were excited to receive the announcement about Hallel and Yagel's cornea transplant this morning. We wish for the donors to see the world's goodness and joy, as our sweet Hallel and Yagel saw it. Their good and beautiful eyes will continue to illuminate our world through these dear messengers and we are filled with satisfaction that even after their death they were able to do good to others."

THE FAMILY of brothers Hallel, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, who were shot dead Sunday driving through Huwara, speak to press in Har Bracha, on Monday. (credit: FLASH90) THE FAMILY of brothers Hallel, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, who were shot dead Sunday driving through Huwara, speak to press in Har Bracha, on Monday. (credit: FLASH90)

Dr. Tamar Ashkenazi, director of the National Transplantation Center, said: "When I called Tami Fink, the coordinator at the hospital, she was already waiting for the family. How difficult it is to contact the family to request an organ donation from parents who have lost their child, and it is complex to do so when it comes to the loss of two children. This is a rare and extremely difficult situation."

"In a later conversation with Tami to talk about her difficulty, she said 'This is a wonderful family. A very special family. Salt of the earth, the most beautiful we know.' It seems to me that the entire Israeli people understood this after the interviews that were conducted with the Yaniv family."

A complex operation

Prof. Irit Bachar, director of the eye department at Beilinson Hospital, said: "Corneal transplantation is a medical operation that brings together bereavement and loss on the one hand and the saving of sight and excitement of the transplanted on the other. This is one of the moments that instills in all of us a feeling of unity, kindness, and unconditional giving. I have transplanted hundreds of corneas during my years of work but these transplants were very exciting for me."

"The noble decision of the family at the moment of the tragedy of their lives is exceptionally moving. Since the tragedy, in the last week, we performed four cornea transplant surgeries for patients who have been waiting for a transplant for over a year. Thanks to this donation, we were able to restore the eyesight of all four patients. The transplanted will be able to see optimally about a month after the operation," Bachar added.

On Tuesday, security forces killed the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack. Since last Sunday's attack, the Shin Bet and security forces have been working to locate the terrorist, 48-year-old Abdel Fattah Harusha from the Askar refugee camp near Nablus, a Hamas operative.

After intelligence information pointed to his presence in the Jenin refugee camp, the IDF and the Shin Bet raided a suspicious building where he was staying. During the raid, an exchange of fire began after gunmen opened fire. The terrorist was killed by the gunfire, and three IDF soldiers were lightly wounded and evacuated to receive medical treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.



Tags Terror Attack transplant organ donation Eyes Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

Putin paying Palestinians in Lebanon refugee camps to fight in Ukraine - report

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction holds a gun inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, December 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by