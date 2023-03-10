Italy needs to become Europe's gas leader, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday during the latter's trip to Rome amid discussions of Israeli-Italian energy cooperation.

Urso noted that Italy is a major industrial power, the largest in the Mediterranean region and second only to Germany in all of Europe.

Now, faced with a growing energy challenge, Italy can step up and become the gas leader in Europe.

Urso further noted energy cooperation with Italy, explaining that it could be built on the common values between the two countries.

"Today, we are aware that we must work together to respond to global challenges," the minister said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a meeting with Italy's Minister for Industry and Made, at economic forum, in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2023. (credit: REMO CASSILI/REUTERS)

"We can do more together – in cyber, space, artificial intelligence and also water management. Israel's experience can help us fight climate change."

What did Netanyahu say?

Netanyahu addressed the terror attack that happened in Israel, for which Urso expressed his condolences earlier.

"Italy has experienced terrorism," he said. "All free countries should fight terror together."

He further stated: "In Israel, we have an engine of entrepreneurship fueled by security needs. It is that need that produces an economic advantage – which we want to share with you."

Continuing, the prime minister said that Israel and Italy "will work to expand cooperation, including in the gas and water sectors. Israel can help Italy in this field."

This is a developing story.