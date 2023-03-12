Israeli Border Police rescue deer being held illegally in captivity

Israeli Border Police on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old resident of Bir Hadaj in the Negev who was illegally holding a deer in captivity and shared footage of it over social media.

Border Police forces raided the suspect's home and managed to find the deer, who was being held in inappropriate conditions.

The deer was sent to receive the appropriate veterinary care and the suspect was given over to the Nature and Parks Authority for interrogation.

It is unclear what type of deer this was, but a Border Police statement indicated it was a protected species.

The word for baby deer could also refer to a baby gazelle, which is an endangered species and highly protected. However, Israel does have species of deer too, specifically the Persian fallow deer.

A baby deer is seen being rescued by Israeli Border Police, on March 12, 2023. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel's protected species under harm

This isn't the only instance of a protected wildlife species in Israel being harmed.

Two weeks ago, a vulture was found dead near Moshav Yonatan in the Golan Heights under mysterious circumstances, which the Nature and Parks Authority is investigating.

Vultures in Israel are in danger of extinction, and there have been instances of the birds being found killed by what appears to be poisoning.