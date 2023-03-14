The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel: EU is wrong to equate Palestinian terror with IDF actions

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that "There is no place to compare or create equity between victims of terrorism."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 18:31
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

It’s wrong for the European Union to equate Palestinian terror which has claimed innocent civilian lives with the IDF military operations in the West Bank to eliminate that terror, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday.

"There is no place to compare or create equity between the victims of terrorism on the Israeli side and the Palestinian terrorists supported by the Palestinian Authority,” Cohen said, according to a release from his office.

He spoke up after Borrell wrote an article in Project Syndicate in which he called for an end to violence by both Israelis and Palestinians as he spoke of the important role his 27-member bloc could play in a renewed peace process to create a two-state resolution to the conflict.

In the opening graph he stated, “Violence on the part of Israel settlers in the West Bank is increasingly threatening Palestinian lives and livelihoods — almost always with impunity, “ Borrell wrote.

“More ever Israeli military operations frequently cause civilian Palestinian deaths, often without effective accountability,” Borrell wrote.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen with his Italian counterpart on March 13, 2023 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen with his Italian counterpart on March 13, 2023 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

“While Israelis can rely on a strong state and army, Palestinians have no such recourse,” he added.

Borrell called for Palestinians to renounce terror

Further down in the piece, Borrell called for the Palestinians to renounce terror, but he did not raise the issue of the monthly stipends the PA pays to terrorists and their families.

Borrell spoke of Hamas as a governing body and appeared to equate it with the PA and the Israeli government.

Cohen sharply attacked the article and expressed his “disgust” at the views expressed there, his office said.

It is “morally wrong” for Borrell to write about Hamas without explaining that its a terror organization, Cohen’s office said.

Cohen also raised the issue of Israeli concern about EU activities in Area C of the West Bank, including its support and financing of housing for Palestinians deemed by Israel to be illegal. The EU has also supported pro-Palestinian projects and non-governmental groups, including those supporting human rights and democracy.

“The intervention of the European Union in Israeli internal politics and the financing of Palestinian activities that encourage incitement and payments to terrorist families must stop,” Cohen said.

He had expressed the same sentiment when he spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during the latter's visit to Jerusalem.



Tags European Union Palestinians West Bank West Bank Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by