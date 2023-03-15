The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's AG closes Probe into ex-Mossad chief

A preliminary police probe had been opened over a $20,000 wedding gift by Australian billionaire James packer in 2016.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 21:18
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with then-Mossad director Yossi Cohen at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Israel on October 15, 2015 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with then-Mossad director Yossi Cohen at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Israel on October 15, 2015
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

A probe into former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen for accepting a monetary gift from a businessman for his daughter's wedding was ordered closed by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday.

A preliminary police probe had been opened into Cohen in 2021 by former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit over a $20,000 wedding gift by Australian billionaire James packer in 2016.

Baharav-Miara had expanded the probe, according to her office. The suspected crime was the breach of trust by a public servant but is no longer relevant.

The probe reportedly revealed that the Mossad's legal adviser had at the time given permission to Cohen to accept the funds. Cohen had previously said that this was the lawyer's opinion at the time.

Cohen regrets accepting the gift 

Cohen regretted accepting the gift, and at the time did not think it was an issue given the great extent of Packer's wealth and the lack of a quid pro quo request tied to the gift. He later returned the gift when it became controversial.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



Tags Mossad crime Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara
