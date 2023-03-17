The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

TikTok star Chen Elkayam arrested in France on suspicion of smuggling

Elkayam, who has more than 60,000 followers on TikTok, was arrested at the airport. Tomorrow she will be brought to a court hearing.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 06:30

Updated: MARCH 17, 2023 06:41
French flag in France (photo credit: REUTERS)
French flag in France
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Social media influencer Chen Elkayam was arrested this week at an airport in France on suspicion of trying to smuggle khat into Israel, according to Israeli authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case, and Israel's embassy in France is handling the situation.

Tomorrow she will be brought to a hearing on the extension of her detention, where it will be decided whether to continue proceedings against her or to deport her to Israel.

Elkayam operates a popular TikTok channel, which is followed by more than 60 thousand users. The videos she regularly uploads have received more than 1.1 million likes.

Chen Elkayam, TikTok star (credit: Walla) Chen Elkayam, TikTok star (credit: Walla)

Similar previous incidents

Four young women in their twenties were arrested in January after they smuggled more than 15 kilograms of cocaine and ketamine worth millions of shekels. About two weeks later, an indictment was filed against them, claiming that one of the defendants contacted another person to import the drugs into Israel. It was also revealed that in order to smuggle them out, one of the accused individuals offered the other three to fly together to import the drugs from Berlin for a payment of NIS 30,000 plus another NIS 3,000 for flight and accommodation expenses.



Tags France drugs Smuggling TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Florida man shoots tenant in bed with his teenage daughter

A police car blocks the entrance to the Inlet State Park before the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole in Fort Pierce, Florida, US November 9, 2022.
4

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
5

Chaim Topol, who brought Fiddler to the screen, dies at 87

‘Tevye the Dairyman’ played by Chaim Topol in the popular 1971 film, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by