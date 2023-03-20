Israelis, Americans ring in the Persian New Year in Tel Aviv

An event to show solidarity among Israelis and Americans with the Iranian people took place Sunday night in Tel Aviv on the occasion of the Persian New Year of Nowruz.

Hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the dinner at the Carlton Hotel was attended by US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, the Bahraini Ambassador Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, and a wide range of prominent journalists, entrepreneurs and members of the defense establishment.

“Friends for Defense of Democracies celebrated Nowruz in Israel as an expression of solidarity from Americans and Israelis for the Iranian people,” said FDD chairman Mark Dubowitz. “The holiday is a festival of hope and renewal for Iranians and symbolizes their fight for freedom and struggle to overcome the darkness of tyranny and injustice.”

“The holiday is a festival of hope and renewal for Iranians and symbolizes their fight for freedom and struggle to overcome the darkness of tyranny and injustice.” Mark Dubowitz

A holiday of hope and renewal for Iran

Iran has been facing ongoing protests since September following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the “morality police” for not wearing a hijab properly. The demonstrations have rocked the regime and led to the death of hundreds of protestors, the detention of thousands and general turbulence in the country.

The event took place at the Carlton Hotel with a grand dinner of traditional Persian foods such as pollo (green rice), gondi (minced chickpea balls), khoresh bademjan (eggplant stew), tadigh (Persian crispy rice) and a wide range of other dishes. The meal was prepared by Eran Nachson of the Carlton, who said “the way to strengthen ties between different people and cultures starts in the kitchen.”

Carlton Tel Aviv chef Eran Nachshon with food prepared for the event. (credit: Goldpro76)

The event also had a performance by Israeli-Iranian singer Liraz Charhi, who recently put together an album with Iranian dissidents.

“While we enjoyed a wonderful evening of Persian music and food, we honored their courage in the face of the unrelenting brutality of the regime,” said Dubowitz.

FDD, is an American-based research organization that works to impact foreign policy and promote democracy around the world. Much of their work has focused around Iran and their regime, leading Dubowitz and the organization to be sanctioned by the Islamic Republic.