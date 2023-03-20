'He's like Iron Man': Friends describe David Stern as educator, hero

"He's like Iron Man," says one friend of David Stern, the resident of Itamar seriously injured in the shooting attack in Huwara on Sunday, who is known in the Samaria region and beyond as a faithful educator and an active member of the community in the region.

David and his wife, Rachel, were on their way to a class by Machon Shilo in Jerusalem on Sunday when they were attacked by a Palestinian terrorist in Huwara, who shot dozens of bullets toward their vehicle.

On Monday, David regained consciousness at Rabin Medical Center after falling unconscious and being intubated after the attack.

Making aliyah to Israel and teaching martial arts in Itamar

David made aliyah to Israel with Rachel from Far Rockaway in 2005. Before making aliyah, David served in the US Marines and trained in ninjutsu in Japan for several years.

Roei Mahluf, a friend of the Sterns who works for the secretariat of Itamar, described David as "Iron Man," pointing to the many activities David does for the community in Itamar and throughout the Samaria region.

Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

David teaches a martial arts class to students in Itamar and in schools throughout the area, providing them with tools for self-defense and self-discipline.

"All his students really love him," said Mahluf to The Jerusalem Post. “His class is always full to the brim. He knows how to give the students the tools they need. The people who come to his martial arts class actually become less violent. He doesn't just teach fighting, he's really an educator."

“His class is always full to the brim. He knows how to give the students the tools they need. The people who come to his martial arts class actually become less violent. He doesn't just teach fighting, he's really an educator." Roei Mahluf

In a Ynet article published in 2012, Stern mentioned that he had taught Yoav Fogel, who was murdered in a massacre in Itamar in 2011. Stern noted in the article that more children in the settlement began learning martial arts after the attack, saying "They feel that the horrific attack against the Fogel family obligates them to be prepared."

"I feel that the class gives them a sense of strength and security. I pray that if, heaven forbid, a child needs to use the knowledge he gains in my classes, he will be able to defend himself against terrorists," said Stern in the Ynet article.

Stern also referenced martial arts classes he provides to haredi teenagers in Itamar in the article, saying "When children feel disconnected, this is a way to help them feel connected. It's a way of life, a system that instills values and more than anything, it enables them to gain self-respect – these are children who feel that they have failed in life."

David also volunteers for the settlement's security team and is the deputy military security coordinator for Itamar. "He shows up for every incident," noted Mahluf.

David and Rachel also have a small farm in Itamar where they raise sheep. Mahluf noted that David brings all sorts of new ways to raise sheep and animals from abroad.

David's grandmother told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that David is "a very good guy and a devoted grandson. I love him dearly and I'm thankful that by some miracle he escaped."

His grandmother referred to David’s time in the Marines, saying "We never know what we have to go through and when it comes in handy. His training in the Marines saved his life because he was quickly able to shoot at this terrorist and put a tourniquet on his own arm to stop the bleeding."

David's grandmother stressed that she prays every day that he stays safe, noting that "he's always on alert because of where he lives." She added that she hopes that the bypass road being built around Huwara will be completed soon so that they no longer will need to drive through the middle of the town.

At a class after the attack on Sunday, Rabbi David Bar-Hayim, the head of Machon Shilo, said that Rachel called him from the scene of the attack and told him that David was injured and asked him to pray for him. "I truly love this family, they're a very special family. I was almost incapacitated for a moment."

"Most people when they're shot in the head don't do very well afterward. I cannot describe to you all the thoughts that were racing through my mind. David was hit in the right arm by one bullet twice and the other bullet grazed the back of his skull and he's ok. The word 'neis gamur' (absolute miracle) doesn't cover it. It turns out Hashem loves this family very much. It is truly a miracle."

After the attack, a fundraising campaign was published on The Chesed Fund to raise funds for the Stern family to help while David is unable to work. As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised over $155,000 from over 1,500 contributors.

On Sunday, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan addressed US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, after the attack stating "come here to the hospital now and enter the room with me to look [Stern] in the eyes and give answers, give explanations. This resident is a true Jewish hero, the glory of the settlement in Samaria, who protected his wife with his own body; a martial arts man, a security man and an educator. While the armed terrorist was shooting at him on the main road and he was wounded in the head by the gunshot, he pulled out his weapon and fired back. With his resourcefulness, he saved his life and that of his wife – a hero of Israel, a hero of Samaria."

"I've known the injured man for many years. He's a dear friend, a professional fighter and level-headed," Religious Zionist Party MK Tzvi Sukkot said in a statement on Sunday.

"After a direct attack, he managed to return fire, hit the terrorist and take care of himself. A miracle has happened here!"