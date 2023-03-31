Border Police celebrate with suicidal man who was lonely on birthday

The communication network of the Acre station received a report this Tuesday about a man in one of the nearby kibbutzim who is threatening to commit suicide because no one celebrated his 58th birthday with him.

First responders did not hesitate for a moment, they immediately understood the magnitude of the event and decided to arrive together with two police vehicles.

Hila Avraham, who was in command of the Border Police Coastal Command unit, rushed her unit to the man's home, buying balloons and a birthday cake on their way.

Birthday celebrations abound

The officers proceeded to celebrate with the 58-year-old near his home, singing to him and refusing to leave until his mood improved.

"All in all, we wanted to make him happy and have fun because, in the end, we are human beings. Two days ago it was my birthday, I can't think about the fact that I would have celebrated alone." Hila has served as a commander in Border Police for 18 years and has served in a variety of different positions. She even met her husband while they were serving together.