This famous Jewish actress just made Aliyah

Diane Neal, famous for her role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has made Aliyah with the help of Nefesh b’Nefesh, the Aliyah and Intergration Ministry and the Jewish Agency.

Nefesh b’Nefesh made the announcement over twitter, tweeting “Mazal tov to @DianeNeal, the actress most notable from @lawandordertv SVU who recently made Aliyah! After reconnecting with her Jewish roots a few years back, Diane decided to take the plunge and leave Hollywood behind to pursue a more meaningful Jewish life in Israel.”

Neal shared an instagram reel chronicling her excitement at beginning a new life in Israel. She wrote,

#todaraba to everyone at @nefeshbnefesh @jewishagency @misrad_aliyah and in my new home of #israel for making my #dreamcometrue #toda @eranswis and @israelhayom

I know things are wild here right now, but that’s the best time to support #israel #soproud"

Neal has been very vocal on her twitter over the years. At one point, she declared her pride in her Jewish ancestry by tweeting “My Hungarian Jewish grandmother joined the US Navy in WWII. Navy gals are badass. #ThankYouForYourService”

Diane Neal's time on the screen

Neal played Attorney Casey Novak on the series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She made her first debut on the show in the season 5 episode entitled Serendipity. Her regular position on the show ended in Season 9 but she made a brief return in season 12 and 13.

She also played as CGIS Special Agent Abigail Borin in NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans.

Neal attended a university in Hawaii where she studied medicine, but dropped out to pursue a career in modelling, according to thefamouspeople.com

In 1999, Neal gave up her career in modeling to follow her new passion of biblical archaeology. She travelled to Israel and Egypt to explore her new calling but returned to start a new path in acting, according to the actress' social media presence.