Israeli medic, doctor treat two people on flight to Chicago

The two medical professionals were able to prevent the need for an emergency landing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 11:06
A woman receives fluids through an IV on a flight to Chicago (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
A woman receives fluids through an IV on a flight to Chicago
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

A volunteer EMT from United Hatzalah and a physician from Hadassah Medical Center treated two people who suffered medical emergencies on a flight from Tel Aviv to Chicago on Thursday.

Shortly after the flight departed, a 60-year-old man lost consciousness and collapsed, suffering an injury to his face. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yisrael Kahan and a physician who works in the pediatric ward at Hadassah Medical Center rushed to help.

The two treated the man, bandaged his injuries and managed to stabilize his condition. While they were helping him, a woman in her early 20s told one of the flight crew members that she was feeling faint.

The two worked to provide the woman with necessary care and found she was suffering from dehydration. They administered an IV and kept track of her vitals throughout the flight.

EMT's emergency kit comes in handy on flight

Kahan always brings his own medical equipment in a small trauma kit with him when he travels. The equipment came in handy on the flight.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yisrael Kahan's medical kit (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yisrael Kahan's medical kit (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

“It was a special experience to be able to help save someone on a plane,” the EMT said after landing. “I’m glad I happened to be on the same flight to Chicago as the people who need help and that I was able to stabilize and monitor their condition. The lifesaving mission of United Hatzalah volunteers doesn’t end at Israel’s borders, we always try to help everyone in need.”



Tags health hadassah hospital chicago united hatzalah flights
