Mossad Director David Barnea on Tuesday complimented some of his spies and technologists for helping save Israel "from enemies who could present a threat to our existence."

Barnea was speaking as part of a ceremony in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was presenting intelligence and security awards to Mossad officials leading into Passover.

He said that his agents had shown "endless determination, patience and self-sacrifice against enemies who never halt to act against our nation for a moment."

Further, he said that his agents had "transformed visions to reality. Against them [Israel's enemies] you acted with cleverness and with that cleverness we will continue our covert war," likely hinting to actions attributed to the Mossad against Iran within its territory and against Iranian proxies in Syria.

In his speech at the ceremony, Netanyahu specifically mentioned that stopping Iran from its intentions to destroy Israel was "our most important mission."

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an awards ceremony on April 4, 2023. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

The Mossad chief concluded with complimenting his agents for the right mix of traditional spycraft with new cutting-edge technological advances in order to make enormous contributions to Israeli security.

In past years, Barnea has used such prize ceremonies to issue even more explicit threats to Iran regarding its terror moves in the region and nuclear weapons aspirations.

Several major attacks on Iranian nuclear installations have been attributed to the Mossad by Iran since Barnea took over the Mossad in June 2021, as well as a recent major blow to its drone capabilities.

It is also possible that the Mossad helped gather intelligence relating to recent attacks on IRGC positions in Syria, which have many have attributed to Israel.

Shin Bet director Ronen Bar

Speaking at a Pesach Eve ceremony at Shin Bet Headquarters, the director of the agency, Ronen Bar, said that it had prevented around 200 potential large scale attacks in only the last three months.

He said that of those around 200, around 150 would have been deadly shooting attacks.

Bar also noted that in recent weeks, the Shin Bet has nabbed or helped kill several terrorists in broad daylight in the middle of the explosive month of Ramadan in some of the most dangerous parts of the West Bank, including Jenin.

The Shin Bet chief said that this kind of daring and decisive action was the best way to keep the Palestinian terror wave in check.