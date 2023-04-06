The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Three Israelis injured, buildings damaged amid rocket fire from Lebanon

The rocket attack damaged a number of buildings across northern Israel and caused multiple fires to break out.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2023 19:24

Updated: APRIL 6, 2023 19:26
Damage done by a rocket attack at a local bank in Shlomi, April 6, 2023. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Damage done by a rocket attack at a local bank in Shlomi, April 6, 2023.
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Three Israelis were lightly injured and a number of buildings suffered damage, as a result of a barrage of 34 rockets that was fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday.

Of the 34 rockets, 25 were intercepted in the air, while five landed on Israeli territory. The location of four of the rockets is still under investigation.

Three Israelis lightly injured

One Israeli was reported as lightly injured following an explosion of a rocket in the village of Fassouta. Magen David Adom said the Israeli was hit by shrapnel.

Galilee Medical Center confirmed that one Israeli, a resident of the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat, was injured while riding a two-wheeler in an open field in the North.

A 60-year-old woman was injured when she fell while on her way to a shelter. Another person suffered from shock after the rocket attack.

The Health Ministry announced it would increase offers of emotional support through an emergency phone line by the ERAN organization.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023 (credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023 (credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)

Israel Police found rocket parts in the village of Fassouta and stressed that "from the experience of past events - additional rocket parts may be found in the northern region. We call on citizens to immediately report to Moked 100 any suspicious part or object, not to touch it and to keep other citizens away from the place. We also call on citizens to stay away from the fallout zones and allow the security forces to do their job."

In the town of Shlomi, a rocket hit close to a bank building, which was heavily damaged by resulting shrapnel.

In moshav Betzet, near the border to Lebanon, a rocket landed in an empty chicken coop, causing a fire. No injuries were reported.

Alik Kaplan, owner of the coop, told Ynet: "It's a Passover miracle - my sister lives 150 meters from where it fell, along with other families in Moshav. If the rocket that destroyed my chicken coop had fallen on a house, then an entire family would have been wiped out."

As a result of the rockets that landed on Israeli territory, a number of fires broke out and are currently being extinguished, including a fire in a warehouse, according to the Israel Fire and Rescue services.

Municipalities issued statements

A number of municipalites across northern Israel put out statements and called for raised alertness among the population.

The Haifa municipality stressed that "according to the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command and the police, routine in Haifa continues and there are no special instructions for residents. However, the mayor and the director-general of the municipality held a situation assessment in the afternoon, at the end of which they ordered the opening of the municipal crisis management center and the raising of alertness in the security department."

The city of Kiryat Shmona issued a statement to its residents, urging caution amid the rocket barrage while reassuring them that the city's operations will be continued as planned.

The municipalities of Nahariya and Karmiel announced that they would open the public bunkers in the city, in preparation for possible events.



Tags Galilee Hamas Hezbollah Iron Dome lebanon rockets israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by