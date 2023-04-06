Three Israelis injured, buildings damaged amid rocket fire from Lebanon

Three Israelis were lightly injured and a number of buildings suffered damage, as a result of a barrage of 34 rockets that was fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday.

Of the 34 rockets, 25 were intercepted in the air, while five landed on Israeli territory. The location of four of the rockets is still under investigation.

Three Israelis lightly injured

One Israeli was reported as lightly injured following an explosion of a rocket in the village of Fassouta. Magen David Adom said the Israeli was hit by shrapnel.

Galilee Medical Center confirmed that one Israeli, a resident of the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat, was injured while riding a two-wheeler in an open field in the North.

A 60-year-old woman was injured when she fell while on her way to a shelter. Another person suffered from shock after the rocket attack.

The Health Ministry announced it would increase offers of emotional support through an emergency phone line by the ERAN organization.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023 (credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)

Israel Police found rocket parts in the village of Fassouta and stressed that "from the experience of past events - additional rocket parts may be found in the northern region. We call on citizens to immediately report to Moked 100 any suspicious part or object, not to touch it and to keep other citizens away from the place. We also call on citizens to stay away from the fallout zones and allow the security forces to do their job."

In the town of Shlomi, a rocket hit close to a bank building, which was heavily damaged by resulting shrapnel.

I’m at the site of where one of the rockets fell in northern Israel in Shlomi, a bank was damaged and a law office and sandwich shop pic.twitter.com/MF0b83h6Zo — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) April 6, 2023

In moshav Betzet, near the border to Lebanon, a rocket landed in an empty chicken coop, causing a fire. No injuries were reported.

Alik Kaplan, owner of the coop, told Ynet: "It's a Passover miracle - my sister lives 150 meters from where it fell, along with other families in Moshav. If the rocket that destroyed my chicken coop had fallen on a house, then an entire family would have been wiped out."

The damage is already being repaired, it is one of several sites where rockets fell most were intercepted pic.twitter.com/1msd2B5aYQ — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) April 6, 2023

As a result of the rockets that landed on Israeli territory, a number of fires broke out and are currently being extinguished, including a fire in a warehouse, according to the Israel Fire and Rescue services.

Municipalities issued statements

A number of municipalites across northern Israel put out statements and called for raised alertness among the population.

The Haifa municipality stressed that "according to the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command and the police, routine in Haifa continues and there are no special instructions for residents. However, the mayor and the director-general of the municipality held a situation assessment in the afternoon, at the end of which they ordered the opening of the municipal crisis management center and the raising of alertness in the security department."

The city of Kiryat Shmona issued a statement to its residents, urging caution amid the rocket barrage while reassuring them that the city's operations will be continued as planned.

The municipalities of Nahariya and Karmiel announced that they would open the public bunkers in the city, in preparation for possible events.