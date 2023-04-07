The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Young Israeli chess champions crowned amid rocket fire

The champions will get the chance to represent Israel at the World Championship and European Championship.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 11:49
Six of the champions from the chess championship for young Israelis. (photo credit: Israel Chess Federation)
Six of the champions from the chess championship for young Israelis.
(photo credit: Israel Chess Federation)

12 young Israelis were crowned as chess champions in a competition in the WIZO youth village in Rishon Lezion this week, with 233 players from the ages of 6 to 18 competing in 12 championships. The championship took place amid the rocket fire in recent days from Gaza and Lebanon.

The competition was split into an up to 8 years old category, an up to 10 years old category, an up to 12 years old category, an up to 14 years old category, up to 16 years old category and an up to 18 years old category, with each category having separate competitions for boys and girls. All the games were broadcast live.

Yuval Yaniv, a FIDE master, from the Netanya chess club and Hoda Qassem from the Kfar Saba chess club were crowned as the champions in the up to 18 category. Both Yaniv and Qassem scored seven points.

In the under 16 category, the champions were Maxim Bellinky from the Beersheba club, who won with 7.5 points, and Noga Orian from the Haifa club, who won with eight points.

In the under 14 category, Orel Ribstein and Michal Moskovitch from the Rishon Lezion club were crowned as the champions. In the under 12 category, Eliran Shilon-Rahav from the Chess Excellence Center and Evelina Hairov from the Etude Ramat Gan club won. In the under 10 category, Noam Sasson from the Chess Excellence Center and Sheli Moskovitch from the Rison Lezion club won. In the under eight category, Barri Regev from the Etude Ramat Gan club and Brit Pierre from the Beersheba club won.

Champions from the chess championship for young Israelis. (credit: Israel Chess Federation) Champions from the chess championship for young Israelis. (credit: Israel Chess Federation)

Champions receive chance to represent Israel at international championships

Aside from the trophies each champion received, the champions also received a ticket to represent Israel in the next World Championship and European Championship. Each champion will have the full expenses of the trip, including hotel stay and flights, paid for by the organizers and will choose to either go to the World Championship or the European Championship, with the runner-up in each category going to the second championship.

Zvika Barkai, the chairman of the Israel Chess Federation, stated "The championship in Rishon Lezion introduced us to the next generation of Israeli chess players. It was a great championship, tense and at a very high level. I'm sure that each of the boys and girls will remember this championship for the rest of their lives."



Tags rockets wizo rishon lezion chess competition championship
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by